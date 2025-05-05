SpaceX gives slow TV a cosmic twist

When life gets too hectic, some folks turn to slow TV for a spot of meditative distraction. It might be a view of the passing scenery in a 10-hour train journey, footage of fish swimming around in a large tank of water, or even a video of a cozy log fire.

The genre has now been given a cosmic twist after SpaceX shared a four-hour video showing the view from its Crew Dragon capsule during the recent Fram2 mission.

Watch the extended, ~4-hour cut with additional views from the Dragon spacecraft flying over Earth’s polar regions during the Fram2 mission pic.twitter.com/WjK3ismJfK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 4, 2025

Fram2 involved the first human spaceflight over the Earth’s poles, with four non-professional astronauts spending several days in orbit. The Crew Dragon traveled around Earth at an altitude ranging from about 126 miles (202 kilometers) at its lowest point to 257 miles (413 kilometers) at its highest.

The crew were able to enjoy amazing views of Earth, and thanks to SpaceX’s new video, you can, too.

This particular Crew Dragon had the docking adapter (used for docking with the International Space Station) replaced with a glass dome from which the crew could enjoy awesome views of Earth and beyond. Watch carefully and you’ll see them peering out of it.

SpaceX often shares clips from its missions — just yesterday it posted a much shorter version of the video that you see here — so this longer one is a real treat for fans of orbital views as well as of slow TV.

Fram2 launched on April 1, with the all-civilian crew led by entrepreneur Chun Wang. Away from enjoying the stunning scenery, the crewmembers also conducted scientific research geared toward helping future long-duration space missions. They also studied Earth’s polar regions and their general space environment.

Slow TV is a genre of television that involves long broadcasts of ordinary events, presented with minimal editing, narration, or dramatic elements. It originated in Norway about 15 years ago and became popular due to its calming nature, offering viewers a contemplative, immersive experience. If you’ve never tried it, here’s a great opportunity!