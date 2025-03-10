SpaceX needs good weather for Wednesday’s crewed launch. Here’s how it’s looking

SpaceX and NASA are making final preparations for the launch of Crew-10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, targeted for Wednesday, March 12.

As ever, the launch team needs decent weather conditions for the liftoff, or else the mission will be delayed until suitable conditions prevail. Folks heading to the Space Coast to witness SpaceX’s first crewed launch since September will also be eyeing the forecasts.

The good news is that at the current time, the weather is looking great for Crew-10’s launch.

According to the latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron, which provides detailed assessments for air and space operations in the U.S., there’s a 95% chance of favorable conditions for launch, suggesting that the only obstacle to lifting off on time will be a technical problem or an issue with one of the four crew members.

The 45th Weather Squadron’s forecast noted that while the weather has been unsettled along Florida’s Space Coast in recent days, it’s now rapidly improving.

“Launch site weather will be very favorable with no significant concerns for the primary launch day as the high will be directly over the Florida peninsula Wednesday evening,” the forecast said, adding that the only watch item will be winds along the ascent corridor.

Gorgeous sunrise on the Crew-10 vehicle this morning. We are super excited for this mission and exercising extreme paranoia across systems to ensure the safety of the crew and vehicle. Nothing gets the heart pumping like human spaceflight 🚀!!! pic.twitter.com/mE34xxuuVo — Kiko Dontchev (@TurkeyBeaver) March 10, 2025

Launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, to the International Space Station, where they’ll stay for about four months. Ayers and Peskov will be heading to orbit for the first time, while this will be the second space mission for McClain and Onishi.

