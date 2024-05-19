 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

A SpaceX rocket just set a new flight record

By
A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster launching for the 21st time in May 2024.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster launching for the 21st time in May 2024. SpaceX

SpaceX has launched and landed a first-stage Falcon 9 booster for a record 21st time.

The record-breaking mission got underway from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday night and deployed 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

Recommended Videos

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and now 14 Starlink missions.

Related

The achievement highlights SpaceX’s groundbreaking flight system that allows it to reuse its first-stage Falcon 9 booster by landing it back on the ground — or sometimes on a barge floating off the coast — a few minutes after launch. Following a check and refurbishment, the booster can fly again, helping SpaceX to cut its spaceflight costs.

The record-breaking booster, B1062, took its first flight in November 2020 and could still have many more flights ahead of it.

SpaceX shared a video of the booster climbing skyward after launching from Kennedy a couple of days ago:

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/caAsrsKUyH

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2024

Just over eight minutes after launch, the booster touched down on a barge waiting in the Atlantic Ocean close to the Florida coast:

Falcon 9 completes its first 21st launch and landing! pic.twitter.com/m77JbAdNKJ

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2024

SpaceX chief Elon Musk also shared a dramatic image showing the Falcon 9 rocket heading to orbit, as seen from the ocean:

Falcon going to orbit as seen from ocean pic.twitter.com/Dclhju24ya

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2024

Two other first-stage Falcon 9 boosters recently reached 20 flights, suggesting the record-breaking B1062 booster may soon be overtaken, depending on refurbishment times and flight schedules.

SpaceX has already completed 51 Falcon 9 missions this year. This time last year the number stood at 32 — at the time a record — suggesting that it’s very much on course to fly more missions than ever in a single calendar year, all thanks to its workhorse Falcon 9 booster.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX all set for a record-breaking rocket launch on Friday
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches in February 2023.

UPDATE: SpaceX set a new record on Friday night by launching and landing a Falcon 9 booster for the 20th time. The original article is included below SpaceX's update on the mission:

https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1778964313845506535

Read more
Watch SpaceX blast its megarocket engines in spectacular test
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster during a static fire test.

SpaceX recently lit all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster in a static fire test ahead of its fourth flight.

The tethered test took place at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and was performed without the Starship spacecraft atop the booster. The company shared a video showing the engines firing up:

Read more
SpaceX shares stunning night shot of its Super Heavy booster
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX has released a breathtaking image (below left) of its Super Heavy booster, which has been moved to the launchpad ahead of the Starship’s fourth test flight. It shows the world’s most powerful launch vehicle on the pad at night, with a dramatic star-filled sky as the backdrop.

https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1775956032021495886

Read more