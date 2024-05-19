A SpaceX rocket just set a new flight record

SpaceX has launched and landed a first-stage Falcon 9 booster for a record 21st time.
The record-breaking mission got underway from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday night and deployed 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and now 14 Starlink missions.
The achievement highlights SpaceX’s groundbreaking flight system that allows it to reuse its first-stage Falcon 9 booster by landing it back on the ground — or sometimes on a barge floating off the coast — a few minutes after launch. Following a check and refurbishment, the booster can fly again, helping SpaceX to cut its spaceflight costs.
The record-breaking booster, B1062, took its first flight in November 2020 and could still have many more flights ahead of it.
SpaceX shared a video of the booster climbing skyward after launching from Kennedy a couple of days ago:
Just over eight minutes after launch, the booster touched down on a barge waiting in the Atlantic Ocean close to the Florida coast:
SpaceX chief Elon Musk also shared a dramatic image showing the Falcon 9 rocket heading to orbit, as seen from the ocean:
Two other first-stage Falcon 9 boosters recently reached 20 flights, suggesting the record-breaking B1062 booster may soon be overtaken, depending on refurbishment times and flight schedules.
SpaceX has already completed 51 Falcon 9 missions this year. This time last year the number stood at 32 — at the time a record — suggesting that it’s very much on course to fly more missions than ever in a single calendar year, all thanks to its workhorse Falcon 9 booster.
