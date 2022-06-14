 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX takes major step toward first orbital Starship launch

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX has taken a major step toward the first orbital launch of its next-generation Starship rocket from its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

In its long-awaited Programmatic Environmental Assessment of SpaceX’s proposed launch, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told SpaceX it can proceed with its operations in the environmentally sensitive location so long as the company takes specific action to mitigate the environmental impact of the launch on the local area.

In one of two documents released on Monday, June 13, the FAA laid out more than 75 steps that SpaceX will need to take as part of its application to get final clearance for the orbital launch of Starship, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy and the second-stage Starship vehicles.

The steps include monitoring nearby plant and animal populations, clearing mission debris from affected wildlife habitats, creating an exterior lighting setup at Starbase to reduce any negative impact on nearby wildlife, informing local communities about upcoming work activities, and getting involved in local projects geared toward education and preservation work.

The FAA also said SpaceX should issue timely launch notices to minimize closures of nearby State Highway 4 during launch operations. It added that closures of the road will not be allowed on 18 identified holidays, and that weekend restrictions should be limited to no more than five weekends per year, action that it said will ensure “robust access to the refuge and park throughout the calendar year.”

While it’s still to receive a launch permit from the FAA, SpaceX appeared happy with the results of the assessment, tweeting a short, simple message that said: “One step closer to the first orbital flight of Starship.”

One step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship https://t.co/MEcQ6gST6Q pic.twitter.com/jxqEsM62gc

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2022

If the FAA’s assessment had made it hard for SpaceX to launch from Boca Chica, the private space company led by Elon Musk would have had little choice but to transport the launch vehicle all the way to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The FAA is also assessing issues linked to public safety and national security, among other matters, before it issues a license for a launch that SpaceX hopes it can achieve in the coming months.

Capable of 17 million pounds of thrust, the 394-feet-tall Starship will be the most powerful rocket ever flown when it finally lifts off from U.S. soil. NASA is aiming to use the reusable vehicle for crewed missions to the moon and possibly even to Mars.

Editors' Recommendations

9 documentaries you should watch during Pride Month

Marsha P. Johnson smiles for the camera in this image.

Resident Evil Village DLC, Exoprimal, and more headline Capcom Showcase

Ethan Winter's daughter Rosemary sits sadly on a bus in Resident Evil Village Shadow of Rose.

Microsoft will recognize Activision Blizzard unions under labor neutrality agreement

Attendees walk past the Microsoft logo during the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Everything we know about Gotham Knights

Nightwing in Gotham Knights.

Sony updates its Signature Series hi-res Walkman with new features, higher prices

Sony WM1AM2 Signature Series Walkman being held in a hand.

Why Intel Meteor Lake could pack a lot more punch for the same power

14th-generation Intel processor.

Best MacBook deals and sales for June 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Fortune’s Keep will replace Call of Duty: Warzone’s iconic Rebirth Island map

Shot of Prison from Rebirth Island in Warzone.

The Paper Laptop could be the e-paper device you didn’t know you needed

The Modos Paper Laptop with the lid open.

Best Apple Watch deals for June 2022

best apple watch deals

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Xbox’s 2022 lineup feels as desolate as it did in 2017

xbox 2022 exclusives as dusk falls screen feature

All the games that support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

A woman wielding a weapon jumps out of red smoke.