Could this exoplanet be ‘teeming with life’? Hints of life outside solar system

By
Illustration of a hycean world.
Illustration of a hycean world. A. Smith, N. Madhusudhan (University of Cambridge)

In a striking new finding, astronomers have uncovered what they say is the strongest evidence yet of life existing beyond our solar system. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK have detected a compound on planet K2-18b that is produced by microbial life.

The research shows that planet K2-18b is most likely a type called a Hycean planet, which is located within the habitable zone of its star and is covered in a liquid water ocean. This type of planet is thought to be a good place to look for life, as it has plentiful water and a hydrogen atmosphere.

When researchers looked at the planet with Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), they found the chemical fingerprint of the compound dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and/or dimethyl disulfide (DMDS). On Earth, DMS and DMDS are only produced by life such as marine phytoplankton. And thought these compounds exist in tiny amounts on Earth, on this planet there are found in thousands of times those amounts.

“Earlier theoretical work had predicted that high levels of sulfur-based gases like DMS and DMDS are possible on Hycean worlds,” said lead researcher Nikku Madhusudhan. “And now we’ve observed it, in line with what was predicted. Given everything we know about this planet, a Hycean world with an ocean that is teeming with life is the scenario that best fits the data we have.”

However, the researchers warn that this isn’t definite proof that life exists there, as it is possible that the compound is created by an unknown chemical process. Additionally, previous work on the same planet has not found evidence of DMS or DMDS, and it is hard to detect compounds in the atmosphere of such a distant planet, so the findings are controversial.

“It’s important that we’re deeply skeptical of our own results, because it’s only by testing and testing again that we will be able to reach the point where we’re confident in them,” said Madhusudhan. “That’s how science has to work.”

The team now wants to perform more research into whether DMS and DMDS can be produced by chemical reactions rather than living organisms, especially in the large quantities detected on the planet. The researchers describe their findings as a “starting point” for further work into the search for life on this planet.

“Decades from now, we may look back at this point in time and recognize it was when the living universe came within reach,” said Madhusudhan. “This could be the tipping point, where suddenly the fundamental question of whether we’re alone in the universe is one we’re capable of answering.”

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
New developments in solar sails could enable missions to the sun’s poles
Diffractive solar sails, depicted in this conceptual illustration, could enable missions to hard-to-reach places, like orbits over the Sun’s poles.

It takes a lot of power to get a spacecraft through Earth's atmosphere and out of its gravity. But once a craft has reached orbit, it requires relatively little power to move through space. In fact, even tiny amounts of consistent power could allow a craft to travel to the furthest depths of the solar system, which is the principle behind solar sailing. This technology attaches huge, thin sheets of reflective material to a spacecraft. Tiny photons of light from the sun bounce off this material and give the craft a tiny push forward, allowing it to sail through space.

Solar sail crafts like the LightSail 2 have proven that the technology works in principle. However, there are some limitations. For a start, solar sailing craft start off traveling much more slowly than those powered by thrusters. But a bigger issue is one of navigation. Solar sails have to work with the direction of sunlight available, and maneuvering them is difficult. Now, NASA is looking into new designs for solar sails which would improve their navigational capabilities.

Read more
Could the earliest building blocks of life have come from space?
Conceptual image of meteoroids delivering nucleobases to ancient Earth. The nucleobases are represented by structural diagrams with hydrogen atoms as white spheres, carbon as black, nitrogen as blue and oxygen as red.

It might sound outlandish, but it's possible that some of the earliest components of life were carried to Earth on a meteorite. Recent research has shown that all five of the basic building blocks of DNA have been found in meteorites.

To be clear, it isn't that DNA has been found on a rock from outer space. Rather, the result is that each of the five basic compounds which make up DNA and RNA, called nucleobases, have been found in meteorite samples. Previously, only three of these nucleobases had been found on meteorites, but recent research has identified the final two.

Read more
Go on a ‘Grand Tour’ of the outer solar system with these Hubble images
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has completed its annual grand tour of the outer Solar System for 2021. This is the realm of the giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — extending as far as 30 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Unlike the rocky terrestrial planets like Earth and Mars that huddle close to the Sun’s warmth, these far-flung worlds are mostly composed of chilly gaseous soups of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, and methane around a packed, intensely hot, compact core. Note: The planets are not shown to scale in this image.

The planets in our solar system aren't static. Like Earth, the other planets also experience seasonal variations with atmospheric changes occurring throughout the year. That's why each year the Hubble Space Telescope snaps images of the outer planets of our solar system -- Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune -- so astronomers can see how they are changing over time.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has completed its annual grand tour of the outer Solar System for 2021. Note: The planets are not shown to scale in this image. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Read more