The man who jumped from space has died in a paragliding crash

By
Felix Baumgartner.
Felix Baumgartner. Wikimedia Commons / foto-net / Kurt Schorrer

A daredevil stuntman who set a world record more than decade ago for the highest-ever skydive has died in a paragliding accident in Italy.

Felix Baumgartner, 56, crashed to the ground near a hotel swimming pool during a flight over Porto Sant’Elpidio in the eastern Marche region of the country on Thursday.

It’s not currently clear if the motorized paraglider suffered an issue during the flight or if Baumgartner experienced a sudden health issue.

Red Bull, which had close ties with Baumgartner, said in a statement: “We are shocked and overwhelmed with sadness to hear the devastating news of our longtime friend Felix Baumgartner. Felix was ‘born to fly’ and was determined to push the limits. He was also smart, professional, thorough, and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people.”

The Austrian thrill-seeker made international headlines in 2012 after leaping from a high-altitude balloon at the edge of space and parachuting back to Earth.

After hearing of his tragic death, World of Engineering posted a video of the moment Baumgartner began his breathtaking descent.

“sometimes…

you have to get up really high…

to understand how small your are.

I’m ~ coming ~ home ~ now”

— Felix Baumgartner pic.twitter.com/L8IMqb9reQ

— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) July 17, 2025

The extraordinary stunt smashed a string of records, including the highest-ever jump — from an altitude of 128,097 feet (24.2 miles) — and the fastest freefall, reaching a top speed of 843 mph (1,357 kmh).

During the first 20 seconds of his descent, there were real fears for Baumgartner’s safety as he started to spin out of control. Fortunately, he was able to maintain consciousness and control his fall, prompting applause from his team on the ground. 

“Fearless Felix,” as he was known, had a thirst for adventure throughout his life, with his stunts including leaping from the hand of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, jumping from the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, and flying across the English Channel with a specially-made jumpsuit with carbon-fiber wings.

Since news of his death broke on Thursday, fans of the extreme sportsman have been leaving comments on his X and Instagram accounts.

One wrote: “Fly high you incredible aviation legend. You have been an inspiration to us all, defying everything that people thought was possible,” while another said simply: “Today is a sad day. Rest in peace, legend.” 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
