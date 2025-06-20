These 6 rocket explosions show how SpaceX likes to roll

The upper-stage of SpaceX’s next-generation Starship rocket exploded in a massive fireball at its Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday night. No one was hurt in the incident.

The vehicle was being prepared for the 10th flight test of the most powerful rocket in the world, which also includes the first-stage Super Heavy booster.

The dramatic explosion highlights SpaceX’s bold, iterative approach to rocket testing that views anomalies as a learning opportunity rather than an outright failure.

Instead of relying solely on simulations or lengthy design reviews, the spaceflight company — founded by Elon Musk in 2002 — prefers to rapidly build and test rocket parts, using gathered data to refine future designs. The approach means that spectacular events like the one involving the Starship on Wednesday are to be expected.

SpaceX’s controversial approach is designed to accelerate development by uncovering complex issues early on. It’s important to note that almost all of the tests are uncrewed and designed to minimize risk while maximizing insight to push a project forward.

In stark contrast, NASA prioritizes safety and reliability, while also considering potential political challenges, especially after past disasters like those involving the Space Shuttle Challenger and Columbia. The different approach means that NASA’s development cycles are slower and more cautious, with strict oversight and procurement rules that make rapid iteration difficult. Unlike SpaceX, the U.S. space agency doesn’t aim to move fast or mass-produce rockets, instead focusing on things like long-term research and human safety.

Critics have argued that SpaceX’s so-called “fail fast, learn faster” approach poses risks to both safety and the environment, especially when testing near populated areas or delicate ecosystems. Some worry that moving so fast could also put workers at risk and make it harder for regulators to ensure safety.

Whether you like its approach or not, SpaceX seems intent on continuing as usual, learning what it can when it all goes wrong. Below are six videos demonstrating just how SpaceX likes to roll …

Starship, 2025

First up, the spectacular explosion that destroyed a Starship rocket on June 18, 2025. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the incident as “just a scratch.”

Falcon 9, 2016

The Falcon 9 rocket is now SpaceX’s workhorse vehicle, carrying out almost all of its missions to orbit, including crewed flights to and from the International Space Station. But it wasn’t always so reliable. This incident happened during a routine static-fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket, which was preparing to launch a communications satellite.

Starship, 2021

In high-altitude testing of the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, the vehicle reached an altitude of about 6.2 miles (10 km). But after successfully performing several planned maneuvers during its six-minute entirely solo flight, the vehicle didn’t slow down enough and failed to achieve the correct orientation for landing.

Falcon 9, 2015

This Falcon 9 rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, destroying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the space station. The failure was put down to a faulty steel strut in the liquid oxygen tank that broke under stress, causing a helium vessel to break free and rupture the tank.

Starship, 2023

During the Starship’s first-ever integrated flight test in April 2023, the rocket experienced multiple engine failures and ultimately lost control, leading to its intentional destruction before reaching orbit. Prior to launch, Musk had tempered expectations by saying the 120-meter-tall rocket only had a 50% chance of reaching orbit.

Falcon 9, 2015

A key part of SpaceX’s spaceflight system is the ability to reuse rockets, which means landing them back on Earth after carrying a crew or payload to orbit. While it’s now perfected the maneuver with the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, there were a lot of failures in the early days. Here’s one of them.

A compilation of SpaceX rocket disasters

In 2017, Elon Musk posted a compilation video showing numerous SpaceX rocket disasters as its engineers continued to develop the technology.