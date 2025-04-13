 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Trippy time-lapse shows Starlink satellites streak light across space

By
Starlink satellites as seen from the space station.
Screenshot Don Pettit/NASA

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a new time-lapse video showing some of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites streaking across space.

Other lines of light appearing in the 18-second clip captured from the International Space Station (ISS) include city lights on Earth 250 miles below, and those of distant stars.

Formation flying; Starlink satellites tracing parallel lines in the sky.
Thanks to @BabakTafreshi for assembling this clip from timelapse images. pic.twitter.com/9vCKt1lCx5

— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) April 11, 2025

Pettit has earned a reputation for creating striking images and videos showing star streaks, but this is one of a few that also features SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Recommended Videos

Since deploying the first Starlink satellites in 2019, SpaceX now has more than 7,000 of them orbiting Earth following multiple launches, the most recent of which took place just a few days ago using SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

Related

The satellites provide internet connectivity to more than five million individuals and businesses on the ground, with SpaceX looking to build out its coverage with as many as 42,000 satellites in the coming years. The internet service is primarily aimed at under-served, low-density areas rather than heavily populated areas, though its ultimate goal is to become a premier global communications provider.

Several companies are competing with Starlink to some degree, though a newcomer that could give SpaceX a real run for its money is Amazon’s Project Kuiper service, which, like Starlink, is targeting residential and business users. The company was supposed to launch its first Project Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida a few days ago, but inclement weather prompted the mission team to scrub the liftoff.

Starlink hasn’t been without controversy, with astronomers complaining about reflected light from the satellites disrupting their efforts to explore deep space. SpaceX has tried to reduce the strength of the reflected light by coating the satellites in a dark material, while also adding reflective film to redirect the sunlight away from Earth, a move that may have caused the satellites to appear so prominently in Pettit’s time-lapse video.

Additionally, Starlink’s critical role in Ukraine’s military operations has sparked tensions over SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s unilateral control of the service, including his 2022 refusal to extend coverage to Crimea for a drone attack, and recent public clashes with European leaders over potential shutdowns.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts’ journey to orbit starts now (sort of)
SpaceX Crew-10 ahead of the start of their March 2024 mission.

SpaceX’s Crew-10 astronauts are set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on March 12. But in many ways, their journey to orbit started on Wednesday.

That’s because the four crewmembers — NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov — have just entered quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’ll remain there until five days before launch day, when they’ll be transferred to the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center for final mission preparations.

Read more
Watch one of the wackiest ‘science experiments’ ever to take place in space
NASA astronaut Don Pettit tries to put on pants without touching them.

In what some may describe as the most important microgravity experiment ever to have taken place on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Don Pettit has attempted to enter a pair of pants without lifting a finger -- by floating into them.

Pettit, who is better known for his outstanding space photography than pants-based resarch, shared several videos on his social media feed over the weekend that showed him trying to answer a couple of intriguing questions regarding pants in space.

Read more
This is what happens ‘when you get two uber-geeks in space at the same time’
NASA's Don Pettit on the space station.

﻿﻿

During NASA’s first-ever Twitch livestream from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, current station inhabitant Don Pettit and recent returnee Matthew Dominick talked about what it’s like to live and work in a satellite 250 miles up.

Read more