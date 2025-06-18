 Skip to main content
Watch SpaceX blast a Starship engine ahead of 10th flight

SpaceX tests one of its Starship rocket engines ahead of the 10th flight test.
SpaceX

SpaceX has just shared a short video showing a test firing of one of its six Starship engines in preparation for the rocket’s 10th flight test.

“Single-engine static fire demonstrating an in-space burn complete as Starship prepares for our tenth flight test,” the Elon Musk-led company said in a comment accompanying the video, which was posted on X on Tuesday.

Single-engine static fire demonstrating an in-space burn complete as Starship prepares for our tenth flight test pic.twitter.com/hqyu33K8Eg

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 17, 2025

Such static fires allow engineers to check specific components and systems on the vehicle under controlled conditions, with tests like this considered crucial for identifying potential issues before proceeding with the actual launch.

The Starship, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship spacecraft, is the most powerful rocket ever to fly, and will one day be used to carry crew and cargo to the moon, and possibly to Mars, too.

The 10th test, when it takes place, will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. 

The last Starship flight test took place on May 27, and SpaceX is hoping to cut the turnaround time to ramp up the frequency of flights as it seeks to perfect the design of the massive 120-meter-tall vehicle.

The shortest turnaround time for Starship flights so far has been 37 days, between the fifth and sixth tests, which took place on October 13 and November 19, 2024. To beat that, SpaceX will have to send the Starship skyward by July 2.

Earlier this year, SpaceX was given permission by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct as many as 25 launches a year, equal to one every couple of weeks, though it’s likely to be a while before the company reaches that high frequency.

SpaceX has yet to offer any official information regarding the upcoming Starship test. Recent Starship flights have produced mixed results, though data from the missions have provided engineers with plenty of information to enable them to further refine the vehicle’s systems as it edges toward making the rocket ready for duty. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
