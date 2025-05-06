 Skip to main content
James Webb hunts for a haze-less exoplanet to answer longstanding mystery

This artist’s concept shows what the hot sub-Neptune exoplanet TOI-421 b could look like.
This artist’s concept shows what the hot sub-Neptune exoplanet TOI-421 b could look like. NASA, ESA, CSA, Dani Player (STScI)

Some of the most common exoplanets in our galaxy are also the most mysterious. We don’t have an equivalent to this type of planet, called a sub-Neptune, in our solar system, but now the James Webb Space Telescope is uncovering details about these planets for the first time.

Smaller than ice giants like Neptune or Uranus but with a gas composition more similar to Saturn or Juputer, Sub-Neptunes are thought to be the most common type of exoplanet, but they are hard to study because they are typically obscured by clouds and haze. That means that astronomers haven’t been able to study their atmospheres, or to learn much about how these planets evolve, or why we don’t have one in our solar system.

But recently, astronomers were able to use Webb to study a sub-Neptune called TOI-421 b. “I had been waiting my entire career for Webb so that we could meaningfully characterize the atmospheres of these smaller planets,” said lead researcher Eliza Kempton of the University of Maryland, College Park. “By studying their atmospheres, we’re getting a better understanding of how sub-Neptunes formed and evolved, and part of that is understanding why they don’t exist in our solar system.”

This particular planet was selected for study because of its extreme heat, with a scorching temperature of around 1,340 degrees Fahrenheit. That is high enough there shouldn’t be methane present in the planet’s atmosphere, which means that it shouldn’t form a haze — and should therefore be easier to observe.

“Why did we observe this planet, TOI-421 b? It’s because we thought that maybe it wouldn’t have hazes,” said Kempton. “And the reason is that there were some previous data that implied that maybe planets over a certain temperature range were less enshrouded by haze or clouds than others.”

Thanks to the lack of haze, the researchers were able to look into the planet’s atmosphere and see what it was composed of. They found water vapor, with a large amount of hydrogen in the atmosphere, as well as suggestions of carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide — but notably, no indications of methane or carbon dioxide. The large amount of hydrogen was a surprise as it differs from the few other sub-Neptunes that have been observed with Webb — so could this planet be an anomaly? Or perhaps it formed in a different way from these other similar planets?

The researchers hope to observe more sub-Neptunes to find out. “We’ve unlocked a new way to look at these sub-Neptunes,” said researcher Brian Davenport. “These high-temperature planets are amenable to characterization. So by looking at sub-Neptunes of this temperature, we’re perhaps more likely to accelerate our ability to learn about these planets.”

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

James Webb to join observations of asteroid that could strike Earth in 2032
Artist's impression of an asteroid. This image is not intended to reflect the characteristics of any specific known asteroid.

If you've been following the story of an asteroid that could hit Earth in 2032, there's bad news and good news. The bad news is that the likelihood of the asteroid striking the Earth has now risen slightly, but the good news is that astronomers are using tools like the James Webb Space Telescope to track it in more detail.

The probability that Asteroid 2024 YR4 will impact Earth on December 22, 2032 has now risen to 2.3%, according to NASA. The asteroid is being observed by ground-bases telescopes that are part of the International Asteroid Warning Network, which will be following the it for as long as it continues to be visible -- which should be through April this year. After that, it will be too faint to observe until 2028.

Read more
Gorgeous James Webb Space Telescope images land on new U.S. stamps
A new USPS stamp featuring an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

In a mark of its huge impact on the world of science and astronomy, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope finds itself once again as the inspiration for a new set of stamps from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Two new stamps issued this month feature iconic images captured by Webb, one of them showing a spiral galaxy called NGC 628. “Webb’s observations combine near- and mid-infrared light to reveal glowing gas and dust in stark shades of orange and red, as well as finer spiral shapes with the appearance of jagged edges,” NASA said of the image (below), adding that the galaxy is located 32 million light-years away in the Pisces constellation.

Read more
Wild supersonic winds whip around this extreme exoplanet
This artist’s visualisation of WASP-127b, a giant gas planet located about 520 light-years from Earth, shows its newly discovered supersonic jet winds that move around the planet’s equator. With a speed of 9 km per second (33 000 km/h), this is the fastest jetstream of its kind ever measured in the Universe.

Planets outside our solar system can be wild, weird places. Astronomers have discovered exoplanets shaped like a rugby ball, or where it rains gems, or which have one hemisphere covered in lava. And now there's a new oddity to add to the catalog: a planet with winds that are faster than the speed of sound.

WASP-127b is a huge, puffy sphere which is one of the least dense planets ever discovered. It is larger than Jupiter, but has less than a fifth of Jupiter's mass, making it unlike anything in our solar system. And its oddity has made it a favorite target for study, with astronomers observing clouds there in 2022, making it one of the few detections of clouds on a planet outside our solar system.

Read more