Mercedes-AMG’s updated GT receives a driving school that fits in your pocket

Mercedes-AMG is kicking off 2017 by updating the popular GT. The entry-level GT and the midrange GT S both receive an array of revisions inside, outside, and under the hood.

Power continues to come from the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that powers all variants of the GT, and numerous other Mercedes-AMG models like the E63 and the C63. For use in the base GT, the V8 makes 469 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 465 pound-feet of torque from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm. Buyers who step up to the GT S get an evolution of the eight-cylinder tuned to produce 515 horses at 6,250 rpm and 494 pound-feet of twist from 1,750 to 4,750 rpm.

In the standard GT, the revised engine adds 13 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque. The GT S’ figures have been bumped by 12 and 15, respectively. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission controlled by shift paddles sends power to the rear wheels regardless of which engine is under the GT’s long hood.

All members of the GT family receive a heritage-laced PanAmericana grille with 15 chromed vertical slats. The GT and the GT S also get a new-look bumper with redesigned air inlets. Functional and aesthetic at the same time, they emphasize the model’s overall width while directing more air into the engine bay. Active air louvers built into the bottom part of the front bumper automatically open up in about a second to provide more cooling air when needed.

Mercedes-AMG has expanded the list of options with features such as beige, diamond-quilted Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats, and five-spoke alloy wheels.

Finally, all members of the GT lineup are now compatible with a new, optional telemetry application for Apple devices named Track Pace. The GT uses a Wi-Fi connection to send Track Pace real-time data such as its speed, the gear the transmission is in, the steering angle, and the position of the accelerator pedal, letting enthusiasts analyze and improve track runs.

All variants of the updated Mercedes-AMG GT will be labeled 2018 models when they go on sale this fall. Pricing information hasn’t been announced yet, but the model is expected to carry a small premium over its predecessor.