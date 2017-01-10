Porsche’s updated 911 GTS occupies the sweet spot in the lineup with 450 horsepower

Porsche has opted to skip the Detroit Auto Show and instead introduce its first new car of 2017 online. The Stuttgart-based company has upgraded every GTS-badged member of the 911 lineup with more power, subtle visual tweaks, and an improved telemetry application.

In Germany, the lineup is broken down into the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS, the all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS, and the 911 Targa 4 GTS. The first two models are available either as a coupe or as a convertible, while the Targa offers enthusiasts the best of both worlds. All variants regardless of body style receive a turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-six engine tuned to deliver 450 horsepower, a 20-horse bump over the outgoing, naturally aspirated GTS. In addition, 405 pound-feet of torque are available between 2,150 and 5,000 rpm.

The 911 GTS is available with a seven-speed manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic regardless of which body style or drive configuration is chosen. The quickest 911 GTS is the Carrera 4 coupe, which sprints from zero to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds when equipped with the automatic transmission. The rear-wheel drive coupe tops out at 193 mph when fitted with a manual transmission. However, the company points out all variants of the 911 GTS can reach at least 186 mph.

The visual updates are minor at best; Porsche knows better than to mess with the 911’s clean, iconic lines. The GTS’ new engine is complemented by a more aerodynamic front bumper with revised air vents and a low front spoiler, smoked tail lamps, gloss black air intakes, and central exhaust outlets finished in black. Rear-wheel drive models get a piece of black trim between the tail lamps, while all-wheel drive models receive a light bar.

Inside, the passengers are treated to sport seats upholstered with Alcantara, anodized aluminum trim on the dashboard and on the center console, as well as a stopwatch neatly positioned on top of the dashboard. A high-resolution touchscreen on the center console lets users navigate the Porsche Connect infotainment system.

Porsche has added new features to its Track Precision application for the GTS. The app connects to the car and automatically records data such as which gear the engine is in, the position of the throttle pedal, and the steering angle, letting enthusiasts analyze track runs and get faster.

The updated Porsche 911 GTS will arrive in showrooms nationwide this spring. Pricing information will be released in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.