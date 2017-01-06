Bentley brings back the Supersports nameplate for a 700-hp Continental GT

Bentley Motors has introduced the Continental Supersports, the fastest and most powerful car the manufacturer has ever built. The model is offered as a coupe and as a convertible.

Power for the Supersports comes from a 6.0-liter W12 engine upgraded to deliver 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque — generous increases of 79 horses and 160 pound-feet of twist over the last Supersports-badged model introduced in 2009. An eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system transfer the prodigious power to the asphalt.

More: Bentley’s Mulsanne Speed is a private jet on four wheels

Bentley explains it massaged more grunt out of the W12 by fitting bigger turbochargers and a revised charge-air cooling system. Engineers also fitted beefier main and connecting rod bearings to enhance the mill’s durability. The 5,027-pound Supersports accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and will keep going until the speedometer needle hits 205 mph. About 400 pounds heavier, the convertible model posts figures of 3.7 seconds and 205 mph, respectively.

The Supersports benefits from an updated version of the torque vectoring system inaugurated by the track-ready, limited-edition Continental GT3-R. Bentley has also added a lowered and stiffened suspension system to improve handling and reduce body lean, though the company promises it hasn’t compromised the limousine-like comfort its customers expect. Finally, carbon ceramic brakes keep the W12’s power in check.

There’s no mistaking the Supersports for a standard Continental GT. Designers have added revised bumpers and dark-tinted lights on both ends, black chrome accents, as well as a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, hood vents, a rear diffuser, and a large spoiler on the trunk lid. 21-inch forged alloy wheels add a finishing touch to the look while providing a glimpse at the mammoth brake discs.

The bespoke treatment continues inside with diamond-quilted Alcantara upholstery, a model-specific steering wheel, and an available carbon fiber trim panel on the dashboard. Enthusiasts who prefer a more classic look have a catalog of ten wood veneers to choose from. Alternatively, the experts at Bentley’s Mulliner division can customize virtually every aspect of the Supersports.

The Bentley Continental Supersports will go on sale in the coming months. Pricing information and availability will be announced in the weeks leading up to its launch date. The Supersports is certainly the fastest variant of the current-generation Continental GT, but it could also be the last, as an all-new model is scheduled to break cover before the end of the year.