Mitsubishi hired West Coast Customs to pimp out its original 1917 model

Mitsubishi celebrates 100 years in the car business this year, and instead of a cake, it’s cooked up a rather unusual custom car idea.

The Japanese automaker commissioned West Coast Customs — the shop made famous on Pimp My Ride — to customize its first production car, the 1917 Model A. While Xzibit probably won’t be involved with this one, the century-old ride will get some unusual modifications.

That’s because Mitsubishi plans to splice the Model A with the “platform” from a modern Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. As the name states, the Outlander PHEV is a plug-in hybrid version of Mitsubishi’s Outlander crossover. The two vehicles span Mitsubishi’s entire history, but they have virtually nothing in common, which should make for a challenging build. The pimped out Model A will be completed this summer, Mitsubishi says.

The 1917 Model A was Mitsubishi’s first production car, although only 22 were produced. It was based on the Fiat Tipo 3 and was powered by a 2.8-liter, four-cylinder engine that produced just 35 horsepower. The Outlander PHEV powertrain West Coast Customs will install includes a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a 12kWh lithium-ion battery pack. In the Outlander, the gasoline engine and one motor power the front wheels, while the second motor powers the rear wheels.

The Outlander PHEV has been available in Japan and Europe for several years, but its United State launch has been delayed multiple times. Mitsubishi originally said the plug-in hybrid would go on sale here in 2013, but it still hasn’t arrived in U.S. showrooms. The automaker showed a prototype U.S.-spec version at the 2016 New York Auto Show, but we’re still waiting for the production model.

As it approaches its centennial, Mitsubishi has a lot to celebrate. But most of the company’s achievements, like the cult-classic Montero and Eclipse, scores of rally victories, and the glorious Lancer Evolution, are in the past. In recent years, Mitsubishi has struggled with an increasingly irrelevant lineup of aging vehicles. Its biggest hit of the past few years has been the tiny Mirage, which is likely too much of a niche product to build the future of a brand on.