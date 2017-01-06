Trendnet’s hoard of USB Type-C adapters help old and new devices work together

If you invested in a new laptop this year, chances are you have a few USB Type-C ports at your disposal. They might be a little lonely, however, since many peripherals have yet to adopt the new standard. USB Type-C boasts a number of improvements over the traditional USB 3.0 — including a smaller form factor, faster transfer speeds, and a more future-proof overall design — but it’s not quite as ubiquitous as USB 3.0.

That’s where Trendnet’s latest hubs come in. On Friday, the adapter manufacturer unveiled a new lineup of USB Type-C adapters, hubs, and converters to make your life easier by bridging the gap between your new devices and your old ones.

The latest Trendnet USB Type-C adapters and hubs will be released later this year, and between the four of them, you should be able to plug just about any device into your new USB Type-C devices.

4-Port USB Type-C Ultra-Mini Hub, coming in January

USB Type-C to HDMI with Power Delivery and USB 3.0 port, coming in February

USB Type-C to 4 Port-USB 3.0 Hub with Power Delivery, coming in February

USB Type-C to VGA Adapter with Power Delivery, coming in mid-March

USB Type-C to HDMI with Power Delivery, coming in mid-March

The HDMI adapters feature support for the latest HDMI 2.0 standards, and according to Trendnet, the adapters themselves provide throughput fast enough to stream 4K Ultra HD at 60Hz. The USB Type-C to VGA adapters are capable of pumping out video at 1920 x 1200 and 60 Hz.

More: Watch this hilarious ‘Apple engineer’ explain the MacBook Pro’s lack of ports

Trendnet’s Ultra-Mini hub and 4-port USB 3.0 hubs provide similar performance, supporting transfer speeds up to 10GB per second, which is more than enough headroom to stream even your most demanding media. The hubs are small, compact, and, according to Trendnet, adept at reducing clutter in your workspace.

The range of USB Type-C adapters and hubs starts at $20, and moves on up to $50 for the premium HDMI adapter with additional USB 3.0 port. They’ll all hit store shelves by mid-March.