Wirelessly use old wired devices with this Aukey Bluetooth transmitter & receiver

Bluetooth has been the gold standard in streaming for a while now, but that doesn’t mean you have to toss all your m beloved wired devices to keep up with the latest tech trends. With a Bluetooth audio transmitter and receiver like this Aukey model, you can stream music from your wired devices to and from Bluetooth devices without any messy/unsightly cables to set up.

The Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver, currently marked down 46 percent to only $15, is a dual-functioning Bluetooth device. It does away with cables and bringing your old wired devices back to life again, and its transmitter function also allows you to stream music from “old” devices such as non-Bluetooth televisions and portable CD players as well as Bluetooth speakers or headphones. Additionally, the receive function allows you to stream the opposite way from, say, your iPhone to a wired home stereo system.

So what can you actually do with these Bluetooth capabilities? Plenty. By streaming audio from your TV to your headphones, you can create the perfect workout environment that will keep you on that machine for hours.

When work is done and it’s time to play, there’s no need to leave your phone sitting on top of your speaker system during a party, or worse yet, try the old iPhone-in-plastic-cup option. Instead, stream music directly from your phone to that old wired stereo system while keeping your phone safely in your pocket. Come up with your own uses as the Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver is compatible with audio devices with 3.5mm audio jacks or RCA audio input/output ports, as well as all common Bluetooth-compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The transmitter and receiver combo is equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, which enables pairing that’s easy, fast, and, efficient. Beyond improved connection stability, you’ll also enjoy the portability of the device, which weighs in at only 4.8 ounces, and a wireless range up to 33 feet.

The Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver, normally priced at $28, is available on Amazon for only $15 for a limited time only.

Buy now from:

$15 on Amazon