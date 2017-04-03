Score over $1,000 off this Samsung 60-inch LED HDTV

A large TV can turn your standard living room into a full-on entertainment hub, giving you and your friends a valid alternative option to going out every night. Those TVs that are roughly 55 inches or larger vary greatly in price depending on features and manufacturers. But right now you can score a Samsung 60-inch Full HD Smart TV for the rather incredible low price of only $698 — for a limited time only.

This 6200 Samsung TV model has full 1080 viewing experience that delivers 2 times the clarity of standard HD televisions. And with a true 16:9 aspect ratio, this LED HDTV allows you to view your movies as the director intended. Add to this the wide color enhancer, and you’ll even enjoy older movies (or any non-HD content) with stunning color and clarity. The TV is wall-mountable, allowing you to see a clear picture from anywhere in the room, and with a motion rate of 120, you get improved fast-action motion-picture resolution with outstanding refresh rate, processing speed, and backlight technology.

The TV further features a screen-mirroring function that lets you beam your favorite mobile content onto the big screen via a wireless connection. The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network. The TV comes with DTS premium 5.1 surround sound for pristine audio quality. Enjoy high definition audio and custom settings for maximum bass response, dialog clarity, and consistent volume levels.

Finally, an eco-sensor allows you to get the most out of your purchase without burning through money on energy expenses. You get a crystal-clear picture while saving energy with technology that intelligently adapts the screen’s brightness to the intensity of the light in the room.

The Samsung 60-inch Full HD Smart TV normally retails for $1,700 but is currently marked down to only $698 at Walmart, providing a discount of $1,002 or 59 percent.

Buy it now from:

Walmart