Nintendo Switch dock can potentially scratch the screen, gamers creating makeshift solutions

Why it matters to you The Switch was just released and users are already finding some problems, including an easily-scratched LCD screen. Fans are coming up with solutions.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, then you may want to take some precautions against scratches. Users are reporting that the dock for the Nintendo Switch can leave the sides of the screen scuffed up with hairline scratches.

The issue originally gained traction when Glixel posted photos with the sides of its Nintendo Switch marked up with scratches. It seems that the dock only scratches the bezel, and not the portion of the screen where the LCD lies.

The scratching could be a due to Nintendo opting to use plastic to cover the screen versus a scratch-proof glass like Gorilla Glass found on most smartphones. Gorilla Glass generally does a great job preventing wear-and-tear hairline scratches. Plastic is a softer material and more malleable, make it prone to scratches.

Fans on the Nintendo Switch subreddit are already making creative solutions to protect their Switches from the dock. User Senkettsu added adhesive foam padding to the rail area, or where the Switch aligns to slide in. Senkettsu did note that now the Switch fits a lot more snugly, and takes more force to put in and pull out. Other users are suggesting putting micro-fiber cloth along the rails with double-sided tape. Because the cloth is much thinner than a foam adhesive pad, it should slide in and our more easily.

Many users are also suggesting that screen protectors are now a must-have accessory.

Nintendo isn’t the first company to catch the ire of its fanbase for releasing a product that was prone to scratches. When Sony released the PS Vita handheld, it too had a plastic face. Many criticized Sony for not opting to use a more durable material, forcing consumers to buy some sort of screen film.

Nintendo has yet to make a response to the screen scratching issue.