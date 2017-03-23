Free ‘Street Fighter V’ Steam trial includes DLC characters, new features

Why it matters to you If playing is believing, a free trial with all DLC characters unlocked could lead to a needed sales surge for Street Fighter V.

Capcom announced that its one-on-one fighting game Street Fighter V will be free to play on Steam next week, offering PC players a glimpse of new features and balance tweaks arriving in the months ahead.

The free trial will also grant access to all previously released DLC characters, making it easier for Street Fighter fans to pick a favorite among the game’s starring cast.

Released in 2016, Street Fighter V is the latest entry in Capcom’s flagship fighting game series, delivering tournament-grade gameplay and a diverse lineup of playable characters. Capcom further upgraded Street Fighter V‘s cast with the recent launch of its second season of content, which introduces a number of additional characters as paid DLC.

Capcom notes that it will use the upcoming trial as a test bed for a variety of new features and improvements heading to the PS4 and PC versions of Street Fighter V in its next update, including more accurate matchmaking, reduced match load times, and an interactive player timeline that ties into a new friend management system.

Players can also expect to see improvements to Street Fighter V‘s “rage quit penalty system,” which will make it easier for veterans to avoid players who frequently disconnect from online matches. Other upcoming additions include Battle Lounge country flags, more detailed fighter profile stats, and filterable leaderboard rankings.

“This trial offer will be limited to Steam users and will only feature online modes, but will be completely free to play for both current and new players,” Capcom said. “All available characters, including the recently released Kolin, will be unlocked for play. Once the test is concluded, Capcom will make further adjustments to optimize the new Capcom Fighters Network and it will make its official release to both PS4 and PC players soon after.”

Street Fighter V‘s free Steam trial kicks off on March 28 at 1 p.m. PT. The game will return to full price on April 3 at 12 p.m. PT.