1More piles four drivers into new Quad Driver headphones for killer clarity

Seeming to spring from out of nowhere, 1More got our attention and held it when we heard the company’s brilliant Triple Driver in-ears in early 2016. Loaded with (you guessed it) three drivers, including a powerful dynamic driver for the low end, and dual balanced armature drivers to cut through the topside with clarity and precision, the Triple Driver impressed from the outset. And when we found out the price point of just $100, we were nearly smitten. This year at CES 2017, 1More upped the ante by unveiling the all-new Quad Driver in-ears.

More: Hands on with 1More’s Triple Driver headphones

With an additional balanced armature driver aimed at bringing even more sparkling clarity and precision to the top end, 1More is hoping its lavish new flagship will take the torch from the Triple Driver. The company has improved on the already chic design of the Quad Driver’s predecessor for an even more stylish look. That includes a sterling new chassis to house all those drivers, a kevlar-sheathed oxygen-free copper cable (which is effortlessly tangle resistant), and a gleaming new three-button iOS mic piece.

Like the Triple Driver before it, everything about the Quad Driver’s design indicates a premium product, right down to the packaging loaded with multiple replacement buds and a leather carrying case. Priced at $200, the new earphones cost twice as much as the Triple Driver, but that’s still a bargain for a quad driver design, which represents a serious step up.

Conclusion

It was extremely difficult to judge the sound performance on the CES showroom floor in the short time we had with the Quad Driver, but our first impression is that the Quad boasts a similar sound signature to the Triple Driver’s clear and accurate sound signature, but with a wider soundstage and bigger, more expansive bass that offers plenty of power without going overboard.

We’ll be offering a full review of the Quad Driver soon, so stay tuned. If you don’t want to wait,you can order yours from 1More’s website in the first quarter of 2017.

Highs

Gorgeous design

Clear and powerful sound

Expansive bass response

Plenty of accessories

Lows