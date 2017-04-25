Pioneer upgrades A/V receivers and more with Chromecast, debuts wireless speaker

Why it matters to you If you're looking to stream music from your phone, both this new speaker and the firmware update for existing receivers makes that much easier.

If you’ve been following announcements about Chromecast built-in and are feeling left out with your recently purchased Pioneer A/V receiver, you might be in luck. On Tuesday, the company announced that a total of 15 different products are receiving Chromecast built-in via a firmware update. The company also announced that its new MRX-3 Multiroom Wireless Speaker is now available for purchase.

The products getting Chromecast built-in include A/V receivers, home theater systems, and network speaker systems. If you’re wondering whether or not your Pioneer product is supported, there is one easy way to know: only products manufactured in 2016 or later will be getting the firmware update.

Specific models include the SC-LX901, SC-LX801, SC-LX701, SC-LX501, VSX-LX301, VSX-LX101, FS-EB70, and the SX-S30 models in Pioneer’s Elite line. The Pioneer VSX-1131, VSX-832, VSX-831, VSX-S520, XC-HM86, X-HM76, and new MRX-3 speaker are also getting the firmware upgrade. Pioneer has not said whether other models may see a similar update in the future.

Once the update is applied, you will be able to stream from a wide range of Chromecase-enabled apps and devices. This includes Google Home or other as-yet-unreleased devices that support Google Assistant. When using Google Assistant, you can easily select a streaming service, adjust volume, pause and resume playback, and more using just your voice.

While the company’s new MRX-3 Multiroom Wireless Speaker also features support for Chromecast built-in, it doesn’t stop there. The speaker features FireConnect wireless multiroom audio, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with support for many internet radio and music streaming services built-in. This is all piped through the speaker’s dual 77mm woofers. A future firmware update will allow two speakers to pair via FireConnect and operate in stereo mode, and will also bring support for DTS Play-Fi.

The MRX-3 is available now via for a price of $350. The firmware update is also available now, though how you go about updating will depend on your hardware. For more information about Chromecast built-in, see its page on the Google website.