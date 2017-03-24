The 20 best keyboards for every iPad, from the Mini to the Pro

There are multiple components to note when you first unpack an iPad, from the device itself and a power adapter, to the user manual and a USB cable, but a keyboard isn’t one of them. The iPad’s functionality has grown since its initial inception in 2010, yet many users still find Apple’s tablet somewhat incomplete despite all the critical acclaim and the perpetually-swirling rumors.

As Apple’s signature tablet line outgrows its reputation for being simply a device to consume entertainment, there’s a growing need for a physical QWERTY keyboard for the iPad. Thankfully, there are tons of great keyboards designed to connect to your iPad via Bluetooth for increased mobile productivity.

We admit, finding the perfect keyboard can be exhausting, given the fact that most third-party keyboards are poorly designed or overly expensive, but there are some quality options, if you know where to look. Here are our nominations for the iPad Keyboard Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing).

Best keyboards for the iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

Apple Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($170) What better keyboard for your shiny new iPad Pro than the keyboard specifically made by Apple for the iPad Pro? In classic Apple fashion, the Smart Keyboard features a slim and sleek design with keys that are well-spaced and easy to type on. You won’t get much travel or feedback, though. It doubles as a stand for your device, and doesn’t add too much extra bulk, which makes it perfect for when use on the go. It’s important to note that this keyboard does not connect via Bluetooth, however. Instead, it uses Apple’s new proprietary Smart connector, located on the side of the iPad. This means that you’ll never have to manually charge the keyboard — it draws power straight from the iPad. How convenient! Buy one now from: Apple Best Buy Logitech Create Keyboard Case ($121) Why use Bluetooth if you have the Smart connector anyway? The Logitech Create also makes use of the Smart connector on the iPad Pro, meaning you won’t have to charge it. It also offers a backlit keyboard, one that features buttons for making light adjustment and controlling media. Because of the size of the iPad Pro, Logitech was even able to squeeze in an extra line of keys for shortcuts. While this case was not designed by Apple, the look of the Logitech Create fits in line with Apple’s design language. It’s slim, simple, and beautiful. Buy one now from: Amazon Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case ($168)

The Razer mechanical keyboard is the first keyboard with mechanical key switches built for a mobile device. The keys have good travel and make a satisfying click. There’s a metal kickstand, too, so that you can adjust the angle of the iPad Pro to any position you want. The case itself is detachable and made of polycarbonate, which provides not only convenience but strength as well. This keyboard has a lot going for it, but we must acknowledge a few caveats. The kickstand is useful, but it gives the iPad Pro a large footprint, which could be a problem when using a small workstation. Some people also found that the hinge is not built to last and the key next to the right arrow key, which brings up the on-screen keyboard, is a little too easy to press by mistake. If you crave a mechanical keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, however, this will scratch your itch. Buy one now from: Razer Amazon

Best keyboards for the iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

Apple Smart Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro ($150) Yeah, yeah, we included this for the larger iPad Pro, but it’s also great for the 9.7-inch model. The smaller version offers more or less the same features, but it’s obviously a little more compact. Like its larger sibling, it’s extremely sleek — closed up you would be forgiven for thinking it’s just a case rather than a keyboard case. It also offers automatic charging through the Smart Connector. The smaller size does mean that it’s a bit more cramped, though. Buy one now from: Apple Best Buy Ottertooth Ultra-Thin Aluminum Portfolio Case ($40) Sure, this one’s a little cheaper than Apple’s case, but there is a trade-off, besides general quality — it’s Bluetooth-based. Apart from that though, this keyboard looks really good alongside the iPad Pro, and doubles as a stand and case. Not only that, but it can run for 150 hours on a single charge, and only takes 2 to 3 hours to juice up. It also comes in a few different colors, so you can choose the keyboard case that will best fit your look. Buy one now from: Amazon Brydge Keyboard ($130)

Brydge wants to bring the MacBook experience to your iPad Air. The Brydge keyboard is made from high-grade aluminum that’s designed to blend perfectly with the iPad’s body. It’s rigid and strong, but it’s also extremely light, weighing just 18 ounces. The iPad is secured via two clips, one on each side, making it easy to connect and remove from the keyboard. The hinge is strong and you can adjust your iPad to find the best angle for you. One of the main attractions of this keyboard is the backlit keys, which come with three levels of brightness and are handy when working in low-light situations. You’ll also be happy to know that the Brydge keyboard has 1.2 millimeters of key travel. It feels a lot like a MacBook keyboard, so you can type easier, faster, and more confidently than with many other iPad keyboard cases. It’s available for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well, and it comes in silver, space gray, and gold. Buy one now from: Brydge Amazon

Best keyboards for the iPad Mini 3 and Mini 4

Zagg Folio Tablet Keyboard and Case($45) Acting as a durable case as well as a keyboard, this Zagg case and keyboard is perfect for protecting your device without adding too much bulk. One of the great things about this case is that it allows you to change the viewing angle, just like a normal laptop. As far as typing goes, the keys on this keyboard are well-spaced, making it quite comfortable to type on. While it does offer a Micro USB port for charging, you’ll rarely have to make use of that port, as the keyboard lasts several months on a single charge. When you’re on the go, you can also rest easy knowing that you likely won’t drop your iPad, as the case offers a textured finish and a little extra grip. Buy one now from: Amazon Fintie Blade X1 Keyboard Case ($27) Looking for something a little more affordable? This case from Fintie comes in at only a little more than $30. Sure, it won’t be of the highest quality, but it will be fine for those who only occasionally need a keyboard. The case boasts a slim and lightweight design, while still managing to offer enough protection in case you do happen to drop your device. A little worried about buying such a cheap keyboard? Well, the Amazon reviews speak for themselves — this case flaunts a respectable 4-star rating based on more than 70 reviews. Buy one now from: Amazon

Best keyboards for the iPad Mini and Mini 2

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard for iPad Mini ($60) The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard has made our best-of list in more than one iPad category for a reason — it’s a true typists’ keyboard. The iPad Mini is by no means ideal for typists considering its size, but the Logitech’s Bluetooth keyboard layout provides adequate key spacing and travel. It also has an aluminum outer casing that nicely compliments your iPad Mini, whether you opt for the black or white option. Moreover, the keyboard is affordable, and it conveniently cradles your tablet using powerful magnetic clips and a recessed groove that rests behind the keyboard for optimal viewing at multiple angles. The keyboard even makes use of the iPad’s sleep-wake function and features a rechargeable battery designed to last up to six months on a single charge, assuming you only use it for less than two hours a day. Designated buttons for cutting, pasting, and other essential tasks also add to its appeal. The keyboard comes in an assortment of color combinations for the tech-savvy fashionista in all of us. Buy one now from: Amazon ClamCase for iPad Mini ($79) Like its larger counterpart, the ClamCase for the iPad Mini represents a more expensive alternative to the Logitech Ultrathin option. It’s constructed of an aluminum enclosure and a polycarbonate shell designed to parallel the MacBook Pro. The streamlined device conveniently attaches to the Mini with a 360-degree hinge, which allows you to swivel the tablet completely around and presents a wide array of viewing angles, whether you prefer to use the device while in laptop or tablet mode. The full-size keyboard layout accommodates your palms and masters key travel, while honing in on the iPad Mini’s sleep-wake functionality and one-touch Bluetooth pairing. It weighs nearly a pound, making it one of the heavier options on our list, but it also comes cheaper than the version designed for full-size iPads. And who doesn’t like island-style keys and an auto-off feature for when the keyboard is not in use? Nobody, that’s who. Buy one now from: Amazon

Best keyboards for the iPad Air 2

Belkin QODE Ultimate Pro for iPad Air 2 ($100) This is the second Belkin QODE keyboard on the list, and for good reason. One of the things that sets this keyboard apart from most others is that it can be used in either portrait or horizontal orientation, which is a rarity among iPad keyboards. The keyboard is backlit and offers three backlit levels, meaning you don’t need to burn your eyes with light from your keyboard when you’re up late typing. The keyboard, like other QODE keyboards, also doubles as a stand, ensuring you can use your iPad like a laptop. In fact, to help you out in case you do use your iPad like a laptop, the case even features rubber feet that prevent your device from slipping on your desk. Buy one now from: Amazon Logitech Type+ for iPad Air 2($75) The Logitech Type+ for iPad Air 2 aims to be not only a great keyboard, but also a protective one. It offers a slightly wider keyboard than many other iPad Air 2 keyboards currently on the market, giving you more room to type and hopefully minimizing typos. It also offers auto wake-sleep features, meaning your iPad will automatically wake when you open up the keyboard. Similarly, when you close it, it will put the device to sleep. Furthermore, the keyboard features an array of iOS keyboard shortcuts, which can help you do what you need to as quickly as possible. Buy one now from: Amazon New Trent Airbender Bluetooth Keyboard ($37)

The Airbender is an interesting case that is only compatible with the iPad Air and iPad Air 2. There’s much more hardware to this keyboard than some of the other ones we’ve recommended, however, which will bring the iPad’s total weight to 2 pounds when installed. The rotational, hinge design gives you 360-degree viewing angles, so that you can orient it any way that you want to. Another great feature is the folding handle at the bottom of the case, which can give the keyboard a stable tilt that’s perfect for typing. The spacious chiclet keys also make for a great, tactile typing experience. The Bluetooth connection is reliable, too, allowing for easy pairing and consistent connectivity from up to 30 feet away. The keyboard is even detachable, so it can act as a regular iPad case. Buy one now from: New Trent Amazon

Best keyboards for the iPad Air

Logitech Fabric Skin Folio Keyboard ($55) Calling a keyboard “Fabric skin” might be an oxymoron. Even so, it seems that just about every image of the iPad Air has a cup of coffee or glass of water in the background. And what happens, let’s say, if that glass of liquid spills onto your iPad Air? Enter, Logitech’s Fabric Skin Folio Keyboard. The full-size keyboard is lighter and leaner than Logitech’s past keyboard and case efforts. It conveniently provides a water-repellent exterior that covers both the front and back of the iPad when closed. The rechargeable keyboard also doubles as a dual-view stand that holds the iPad upright or flat. It features automatic wake-sleep functionality in a similar fashion to most popular cases. The device even lasts nearly three months on a full charge, while providing iOS shortcut keys for copy, paste, undo, and other time-saving actions. The design may feel minimal and lightweight with its wipe-clean keys and thin design, but it still manages to protect against a broader swath of elements with minimal fuss and plenty of style. Buy one now from: Amazon ZAGG folio case with backlit keyboard ($46) With the look and feel of a laptop, ZAGG’s flagship keyboard offering is the only folio option on our list with an attractive, backlit design. The full-size keyboard case, available in either black or white, allows users to choose between a melange of different backlight colors and brightness options. In addition, it offers a smattering of viewing angles, using the built-in hinge. Measuring just a little more than a ¼-inch, it’s also one of the smallest Bluetooth keyboards on the market. It touts roughly six months of battery life between charges and a bevy of special function keys designed to make the most out of your iPad Air. The sleep-wake function also comes standard, and the leather-textured cover offers admirable full-body protection against the common scuffs and scrapes your device is likely to procure during the course of its lifetime. ZAGG’s keyboard may not offer the same level of adjustment as other keyboards, nor is there an option for positioning the screen in portrait mode, but sometimes adequate lighting and protection are enough. Buy one now from: Amazon Belkin QODE Ultimate Wireless Keyboard ($50) Belkin’s folio case is one of many offerings advertised to give your iPad Air the aesthetic look and feel of a commonplace laptop. Boasting nearly twice the battery life as ZAGG’s aforementioned offering, the device nearly eliminates the need to fumble for an outlet while traveling. Even so, Belkin’s high-end model lives up to its ultimate name by providing decent spacing and key travel in an aircraft-grade, aluminum casing retrofitted with three neodymium magnets for the utmost stability and precise angling. Furthermore, the full-size keyboard doubles as a stand and folds out of the way for normal handheld use, while moonlighting as a protective case. Built-in sensors also automatically turn the keyboard off when not in use, thus extending battery life and the longevity of the keyboard. The keys are incredibly responsive as well, even if they’re a bit thicker than need be. Buy one now from: Amazon

Best Keyboards for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-gen iPad