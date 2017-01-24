RunKeeper offers suite of new features for iOS app; Android version in the works

Why it matters to you If you use the RunKeeper app, you'll now have more control over when and where you share your stats.

RunKeeper is getting yet another update for iOS, with an Android version of the update also in the pipeline. The update will bring a number of new features, including better and easier social sharing and a simpler way to access your personal records.

Perhaps the biggest and most important update to the app is that the social -haring experience has been completely overhauled to allow users to more easily share their stats on the social media networks they want — and when they want to share them.

On top of that, the app will now allow users to more easily check their personal records — simply choose a category and you’ll see the little PR badge at the top of the “Me” tab.

Users will also be able to much more easily create and customize categories complete with tags. As RunKeeper notes, that’s perfect for those who want to understand progress in ways that matter. You’ll also be able to tag an exercise with two new “How did it feel?” emoticons — “Great,” and “Awful.”

RunKeeper has long been known as one of the better ways to track your fitness through your smartphone. It did run into some controversy last year when it was discovered that the app was tracking users location information, even when the app wasn’t in use. The company blamed this issue on a so-called “bug” in how the app integrated with third-party services.

The update is now rolling out to iOS, and RunKeeper says that an update to the Android app is on its way as well.