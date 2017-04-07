SignalWear gloves help motorcyclists stay safer and more visible on the road

Why it matters to you With embedded LED lights, these gloves help motorcyclists stay more visible when turning or changing lanes.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for any motorcyclist when they hit the road is staying visible to other motorists. In fact, most accidents occur between cars and motorcycles because drivers often don’t even see the rider when making a turn or changing lanes. But a new product that recently launched on Kickstarter is hoping to change that by helping riders to be seen at all times and in all conditions.

The SignalWear Smart Motorcycle Gloves feature bright LED lights embedded on the back. Those lights, which are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, illuminate to indicate lane changes and turns. The gloves can be activated simply by the twist of a wrist or by the wearer touching his or her thumb and forefinger together, alerting other motorists of the riders intention to turn. The Kickstarter campaign also mentions an optional device called the SignalBox, which interfaces with the turn signals on a motorcycle and has the ability to automatically activate the LEDs as well. That feature, along with the possibility of integrated GPS navigation cue, are stretch goals should the campaign prove to be a major success.

In addition to the SignalWear’s high-tech components, they also happen to be a high-quality pair of gloves too. According to the Kickstarter page, they are made from 100 percent cow leather and feature a moisture-wicking lining and gel palm grips. That should make them not only durable but comfortable to wear on extended rides as well.

The team behind the SignalWear Smart Gloves is looking to raise $25,000 to bring the product to market. If they are successful, the gloves could begin shipping as early as May at a retail price of $169 for the long version and $149 for wrist gloves. Early-bird backers can pre-order their own set now for as little as $99.

For more information visit signalwear.co.