Lenovo Moto G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play: News and rumors

Fresh from the success of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, Motorola parent company Lenovo is reportedly at work on the two smartphones’ respective successors: The Moto G6 and G6 Plus. Rumor has it that this time around there might be a surprise in store: A cheaper, lower-end model called the G6 Play.

It’s early, but that hasn’t stopped rumblings about Lenovo’s new smartphone lineup from ramping up. Here’s everything we know about the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play so far.

Price and release date

We don’t know the pricing or release date of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play, and probably won’t for some time, but there’s a good chance they’ll launch sometime in the next few months.

According to VentureBeat’s Evan Blass, all three new phones in the G6 lineup — the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play — will go on sale in 2018.

Next year will see the return of Play to Lenovo’s Moto G lineup in the form of the Moto G6 Play (alongside the G6 and G6 Plus). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 17, 2017

If history is any indication, they’ll likely debut in spring. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus were announced at Mobile World Congress in February, and shipped to Asian and European territories the following month.

Specs

The Moto G6 lineup’s hardware remains just as much a mystery as its designs, but beefed-up processors are a safe bet.

Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip seems like a strong contender for the Moto G6 Plus. It’s several steps up from the Snapdragon 630, the CPU that powers the Moto G5 Plus, and it’s significantly more powerful. Qualcomm says the on-board Adreno 509 graphics chip is 10 percent faster than the Snapdragon 630’s GPU and supports screen technologies like Assertive Display, which optimizes the brightness for ambient lighting conditions.

If the Moto G6 Plus were to use the Snapdragon 636, it could mean faster transfers, a better camera, and louder, crisper speakers. Qualcomm’s chip ships with the X12 LTE modem, which has a peak download speed of 600Mbps, and Qualcomm’s Spectra 160 ISP, which supports cameras up to 24 megapixels and zero shutter lag. And it has Qualcomm’s Aqstic audio on-board, which supports Hi-Fi audio up to 192KHz/24-bit and the ability to play back lossless audio files.

Design

It’s not a sure thing by any stretch, but we’re expecting the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus to have the same screen dimensions as the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. The former is 5 inches, and the latter is 5.2 inches, and both share the same Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution.

And if the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play are in keeping with the G series’s aesthetic, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll have a fingerprint sensor on the front, a circular camera module on the back, and a glass-and-plastic body that isn’t waterproof. But that’s all subject to change.