Best 4th of July iPad deals and sales for 2021

By

If you missed the chance to buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day, the good news is that there’s another opportunity to enjoy savings when buying Apple’s tablets with today’s 4th of July iPad deals. You should take advantage of the discounts while they’re still available, as stocks will likely quickly run out due to the demand for the massively popular devices in the 4th of July sales. It’s always a good time to invest in an iPad, so you should definitely take a look at the ongoing 4th of July iPad sales.

Best iPad 4th of July deals 2021

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$699 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$522 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)

$699 $749
If you want a tablet with some boosted storage space for your digital goodies, you can do a lot worse than this 2020 iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$209 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,395 $2,092
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Walmart

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$369 $1,079
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$375 $799
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$223 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$202 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$174 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$163 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$174 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$239 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$64 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $170 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers

Exclusive discounts
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a new iPad from Apple and enjoy exclusive discounts with Education Pricing.
Buy at Apple

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$202 $459
This is the Wi-Fi plus cellular model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$179 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)

$350 $384
Big, great things come in small packages, and nothing embodies this better than the 5th generation of the iPad Mini, equipped with a strong, fast-learning processor and a huge 64GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Apple’s products don’t come cheap, and the iPad is no exception. This is why there’s huge demand for the tablet when discounts are available. Apple revolutionized the tablet industry when the original iPad was unveiled in 2010, and it’s still going strong after more than a decade with different lines and several generations. Now, you have a choice on which iPad model best suits your needs and budget, and with 4th of July iPad sales, you’ll enjoy savings along the way.

It’s unclear if this year’s 4th of July iPad deals will last the whole day, as retailers may suddenly take down their offers once stocks are depleted. This means that if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about it. Push through with the purchase quickly, as you don’t know if it will still be around if you wait too long. It’s fine to do your research on the different iPad models, but don’t spend the whole day as you might miss out on the discounts that you can take advantage of during the holiday.

Should you buy an iPad on 4th of July?

The iPad isn’t the only tablet in the market, but for those who are already invested in the Apple ecosystem, there’s no better choice. If you’re an Apple fan who doesn’t own the tablet yet, or if you’re planning to upgrade, you should take advantage of the 4th of July iPad sales to stretch your budget. With the discounts offered by retailers, you’ll be able to buy a model of the tablet that you previously couldn’t afford, or a larger display that was beyond the price that you’re willing to pay.

There are other events when you will be able to buy the iPad at a special price, such Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, it’s unknown if the discounts will be better the the ones on offer with today’s 4th of July iPad deals. If you see an offer for the iPad model that you’ve set your sights on, you shouldn’t hesitate on finalizing the purchase so that you can immediately start enjoying the conveniences provided by Apple’s tablets.

With Apple set to roll out iPadOS 15 in the fall, buying an iPad now means that you’ll be all set to try the new features that will be introduced in the upcoming operating system update. In the iPadOS 15 announcement during the keynote presentation at WWDC 2021, Apple placed a big focus on the improved flexibility of widgets, which you will be able to mix with your apps instead of being limited in a single widget area. Apple will also roll out a new multitasking menu with quick access to the Split View and Slide Over commands, bringing the iPad closer to functioning as a laptop. If you’re excited to try out these features, take advantage of today’s 4th of July iPad sales so that you’ll have an iPad that’s ready to download iPadOS 15 once it’s available.

How to choose an iPad on the 4th of July

Apple currently has four iPad lines, with the latest versions being the 8th-generation iPad released on September 2020, the 5th-generation iPad Mini released on March 2019, the 4th-generation iPad Air released on October 2020, and the 5th-generation iPad Pro released on May 2021. The latest iPad Pro offers 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen options, and all of the current models come with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with Cellular versions. If you’re planning to use the tablet only in areas with Wi-Fi connectivity, such as at home or in the office, the Wi-Fi only option should suffice. However, if you want your iPad to always be connected to the internet wherever you go, you should spring for the Wi-Fi with Cellular version.

The 8th-generation iPad is the base version of Apple’s tablet, and with its vibrant display, smooth performance, and long battery life, it’s tagged in Digital Trends’ best tablets of 2021 as the best value tablet. If you want a smaller device, the 5th-generation iPad Mini is recommended as the best 8-inch tablet with a perfect combination of power and portability. On the other end of the spectrum, the 5th-generation iPad Pro is the best big-screen tablet, with performance that’s perfect for power users such as professionals in the creatives industry and gamers. However, the top choice among the best tablets is the 4th-generation iPad Air, which takes all the great things about the iPad Pro and packs it in a more affordable device that’s more suitable for the average tablet user.

This year’s 4th of July iPad deals includes offers for older models of the different versions of the iPad, and while it’s better to go for the current models to enjoy the latest features, buying previous generations of Apple’s tablets shouldn’t be a problem if you’re only planning to use them for basic functions such as browsing the internet and watching streaming services.

Take a look at our reviews of the different iPad models, figure out what you’ll be using the tablet for, and determine how much you’re willing to spend. Afterwards, you should be able to choose the iPad to target in today’s 4th of July iPad sales, and it will all come down to figuring out the best offer from the retailers that are participating in the shopping event. It may seem like a lot of effort, but it’s all worth it if you’ll be ending up with an iPad in your hands.

