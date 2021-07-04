Best 4th of July iPad deals and sales for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you missed the chance to buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day, the good news is that there’s another opportunity to enjoy savings when buying Apple’s tablets with today’s 4th of July iPad deals. You should take advantage of the discounts while they’re still available, as stocks will likely quickly run out due to the demand for the massively popular devices in the 4th of July sales. It’s always a good time to invest in an iPad, so you should definitely take a look at the ongoing 4th of July iPad sales.

Best iPad 4th of July deals 2021

Apple’s products don’t come cheap, and the iPad is no exception. This is why there’s huge demand for the tablet when discounts are available. Apple revolutionized the tablet industry when the original iPad was unveiled in 2010, and it’s still going strong after more than a decade with different lines and several generations. Now, you have a choice on which iPad model best suits your needs and budget, and with 4th of July iPad sales, you’ll enjoy savings along the way.

It’s unclear if this year’s 4th of July iPad deals will last the whole day, as retailers may suddenly take down their offers once stocks are depleted. This means that if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about it. Push through with the purchase quickly, as you don’t know if it will still be around if you wait too long. It’s fine to do your research on the different iPad models, but don’t spend the whole day as you might miss out on the discounts that you can take advantage of during the holiday.

Should you buy an iPad on 4th of July?

The iPad isn’t the only tablet in the market, but for those who are already invested in the Apple ecosystem, there’s no better choice. If you’re an Apple fan who doesn’t own the tablet yet, or if you’re planning to upgrade, you should take advantage of the 4th of July iPad sales to stretch your budget. With the discounts offered by retailers, you’ll be able to buy a model of the tablet that you previously couldn’t afford, or a larger display that was beyond the price that you’re willing to pay.

There are other events when you will be able to buy the iPad at a special price, such Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, it’s unknown if the discounts will be better the the ones on offer with today’s 4th of July iPad deals. If you see an offer for the iPad model that you’ve set your sights on, you shouldn’t hesitate on finalizing the purchase so that you can immediately start enjoying the conveniences provided by Apple’s tablets.

With Apple set to roll out iPadOS 15 in the fall, buying an iPad now means that you’ll be all set to try the new features that will be introduced in the upcoming operating system update. In the iPadOS 15 announcement during the keynote presentation at WWDC 2021, Apple placed a big focus on the improved flexibility of widgets, which you will be able to mix with your apps instead of being limited in a single widget area. Apple will also roll out a new multitasking menu with quick access to the Split View and Slide Over commands, bringing the iPad closer to functioning as a laptop. If you’re excited to try out these features, take advantage of today’s 4th of July iPad sales so that you’ll have an iPad that’s ready to download iPadOS 15 once it’s available.

How to choose an iPad on the 4th of July

Apple currently has four iPad lines, with the latest versions being the 8th-generation iPad released on September 2020, the 5th-generation iPad Mini released on March 2019, the 4th-generation iPad Air released on October 2020, and the 5th-generation iPad Pro released on May 2021. The latest iPad Pro offers 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen options, and all of the current models come with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with Cellular versions. If you’re planning to use the tablet only in areas with Wi-Fi connectivity, such as at home or in the office, the Wi-Fi only option should suffice. However, if you want your iPad to always be connected to the internet wherever you go, you should spring for the Wi-Fi with Cellular version.

The 8th-generation iPad is the base version of Apple’s tablet, and with its vibrant display, smooth performance, and long battery life, it’s tagged in Digital Trends’ best tablets of 2021 as the best value tablet. If you want a smaller device, the 5th-generation iPad Mini is recommended as the best 8-inch tablet with a perfect combination of power and portability. On the other end of the spectrum, the 5th-generation iPad Pro is the best big-screen tablet, with performance that’s perfect for power users such as professionals in the creatives industry and gamers. However, the top choice among the best tablets is the 4th-generation iPad Air, which takes all the great things about the iPad Pro and packs it in a more affordable device that’s more suitable for the average tablet user.

This year’s 4th of July iPad deals includes offers for older models of the different versions of the iPad, and while it’s better to go for the current models to enjoy the latest features, buying previous generations of Apple’s tablets shouldn’t be a problem if you’re only planning to use them for basic functions such as browsing the internet and watching streaming services.

Take a look at our reviews of the different iPad models, figure out what you’ll be using the tablet for, and determine how much you’re willing to spend. Afterwards, you should be able to choose the iPad to target in today’s 4th of July iPad sales, and it will all come down to figuring out the best offer from the retailers that are participating in the shopping event. It may seem like a lot of effort, but it’s all worth it if you’ll be ending up with an iPad in your hands.

