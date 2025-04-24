eufy Clean E28: The powerhouse your floors (and furniture) have been waiting for

Table of Contents Table of Contents Deep Cleaning, Literally Raw Power, Refined Performance Designed for Real Life Should You Consider the E25?

Robot vacuums have come a long way from clunky floor-sweepers to serious deep-cleaning machines. And now, with the launch of the eufy Clean E28, they’ve officially leveled up. Featuring the world’s first detachable portable deep cleaner, the E28 is more than just a robot vacuum — it’s your new favorite cleaning sidekick.

Before we dive in, let’s give a quick nod to the eufy Clean E25. It’s a solid performer, packed with 20,000Pa turbo suction and HydroJet™ self-cleaning mopping technology, a fantastic option if you’re looking for powerful and efficient floor cleaning. But if you’re after the total package, the E28 is the one that demands a double-take.

Deep Cleaning, Literally

What makes the E28 a game-changer? Its FlexiOne™ detachable portable deep cleaner. That’s right: this little marvel pops right off the robot’s base station, transforming into a hand-held powerhouse perfect for stairs, sofas, carpets, and those “how-did-this-get-so-dirty?” spots around the house. The E28 portable cleaner is ready to tackle any cleaning job head-on.

Kick back and allow this robot to clean your floor or personally deep-clean those stubborn stains, you get the same motor powering both. It’s not just smart; it’s borderline genius.

Raw Power, Refined Performance

Like its sibling the E25, the E28 boasts an impressive 20,000Pa of turbo suction which is perfect for everything from dust and crumbs to the hair tumbleweeds left behind by your shedding champion (a.k.a. your golden retriever). The DuoSpiral™ double roller brush system digs deep into carpet fibers, while the retractable design keeps maintenance to a minimum by reducing tangles.

Thanks to the HydroJet™ mop system, the E28 scrubs your hard floors with 15N of downward pressure, self-cleaning 360 times per minute to leave surfaces gleaming. Basically, it’s doing more in an afternoon than you wanted to do all week.

Designed for Real Life

Corners and edges? No problem. The new “CornerRover Arm” extends automatically, sweeping dust and debris from those impossible-to-reach zones so you don’t have to.

Then there’s the real-world magic: The E28 is built to keep up with busy lives not just tidy showrooms. It senses dirt levels, adapts suction as needed, and with its self-cleaning mop and tangle-free brushes, it doesn’t create more work for you down the line.

Should You Consider the E25?

Absolutely! If you’re looking for a fantastic floor-focused robot cleaner and don’t need the extra boost of the detachable deep cleaner. The E25 still offers premium suction and mopping power at a more streamlined spec. But if you want the ultimate “clean everything, everywhere” device? The E28’s combination of robotic intelligence and hands-on cleaning versatility is unmatched.