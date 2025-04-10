Track, Train, Thrive: The Smart Collar That’s Redefining Dog Parenting

Table of Contents Table of Contents Smarter Tracking and Virtual Boundaries AI That Knows Your Dog Designed for Real Life

Ever wish your dog came with GPS, a fitness tracker, and an on-call trainer? The SATELLAI Collar basically delivers all three — and then some. Designed for dog parents who want to stay connected, informed, and in control, this smart collar pairs satellite precision with AI-powered insights to create the most comprehensive pet tech we’ve seen to date.

Smarter Tracking and Virtual Boundaries

SATELLAI taps into five Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) — GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS — using dual-signal transmission (L1 + L5 bandwidth) and two antennas to pinpoint your pup’s location with impressive accuracy. Translation: Even if your dog decides to explore a wooded trail or zigzag through a crowded park, this collar helps ensure they’re always findable. It even works across 180+ countries, making it ideal for jet-setting pet parents.

The collar’s unlimited virtual fencing feature lets you create overlapping, nested, and customizable geofences ranging from half an acre to 100,000 acres. With settings to accommodate two zones, you can easily provide your dog with separate areas for play and training. You can even deploy beacons and tap into professional Mapbox maps for more nuanced control.

AI That Knows Your Dog

Here’s where things get smart, like, really smart. SATELLAI includes an AI coach that learns your dog’s behavior, activity levels, and uses collected health data to offer personalized care recommendations. Insights based on your pet’s data? Training suggestions? Check. Health monitoring? Yep. Nutrition planning? In development but on the way ;)

If you need help curbing a barking habit or managing pesky separation anxiety, this collar includes adjustable feedback options, multiple training programs, and soon will have voice features like remote audio and recordings. You now have a digital dog whisperer you can access anytime.

Designed for Real Life

The SATELLAI Collar is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance because dogs are dogs. It’s equipped with a secure magnetic clasp, adjustable strap, and durable cover. You can get up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and a full recharge in just two hours!

The SATELLAI Collar isn’t just a tracker. It’s a command center, coach, and companion — you’ve got everything you need to better understand and care for your dog. So whether you’re training a new puppy or keeping tabs on a seasoned escape artist, this collar is changing the way you connect with your canine companion.