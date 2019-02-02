Share

Spotify is said to be in advanced talks to purchase startup Gimlet Media for over $200 million, according to multiple outlets — a move that will expand the music streaming service’s business into podcasts and original content.

Gimlet, based in Brooklyn, is the company behind popular shows such as Reply All. It has also ventured into TV production: Its scripted podcast Homecoming was picked up by Amazon and turned into a series starting Julia Roberts. Other shows by Gimlet Media include business series StartUp, true crime series Crimetown, and narrative drama The Horror of Dolores Roach.

If the deal pushes through, this will be the first time that Spotify will acquire a content company. Spotify has been trying to enter the video business, but it has also been saying that it wants to expand into podcasting. In early 2018, Spotify launched a new section that combines visual elements with podcasts, which includes content from Gimlet Media. The service also started to allow users to add their shows to the podcast section (here’s how to do so).

Spotify’s 200 million users rely on the music streaming service for their daily dose of audio content, so adding podcasts to its offerings will not change it much from the user’s perspective. Compared to the tightly controlled music business, the podcast industry is still small and young, with no dominant labels but with great promise.

Podcasting’s ad model generated $315 million in revenue in 2017, which is a fraction of the $11.9 billion that digital video ads earned that year. However, the podcasting industry is growing rapidly, which makes it an attractive form of content for platforms and publishers looking for new revenue streams.

An acquisition of Gimlet Media will place Spotify firmly into the podcast industry — and into deeper competition with Apple, a major podcast distributor that does not spend much effort on creating podcast content.

Offering podcasts will keep users on Spotify, rather than having them move to other apps to access such content. Spotify will also be able to bring in additional users and ad revenue, while giving it a bigger opportunity to create original content. All things worth buying a Gimlet or two.