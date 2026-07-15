What are the easiest ways to accept payments online and in person?

This post is brought to you in paid partnership with QuickBooks

Customers today expect businesses to accept payments however is most convenient, whether that’s tapping a card at a checkout counter, paying an invoice from a phone, or completing a purchase online. For small businesses, meeting those expectations is important, but managing multiple payment systems behind the scenes can quickly become complicated.

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The easiest payment setup isn’t necessarily the one with the most options. It’s the one that matches how a business actually sells while keeping invoicing, payment collection, and accounting connected. For many businesses, that means offering a few reliable ways to accept payments instead of trying to support every possible payment method.

Platforms like QuickBooks Payments are built around that idea, allowing businesses to accept payments online and in person through a connected workflow that helps reduce manual work and provides better visibility into incoming revenue.

Why choosing the right payment methods matters

Every business accepts payments differently. A retailer may process hundreds of in-store transactions every day, while a consultant might never meet clients in person. Contractors often collect payments on-site, and online sellers depend entirely on digital checkouts.

Trying to offer every available payment option can create unnecessary complexity. Multiple payment providers often mean separate logins, different fee structures, and additional reconciliation at the end of the month.

A simpler approach is to choose payment methods based on how customers actually buy. Most small businesses only need a handful of reliable options that cover the majority of transactions while keeping the payment process straightforward for both customers and employees.

Make in-person payments simple

For businesses that meet customers face to face, speed and convenience matter. The easier it is to complete a transaction, the better the customer experience and the faster the business receives payment.

A mobile card reader remains one of the most flexible options for accepting payments away from a traditional checkout counter. Whether it’s a contractor collecting payment after completing a job or a vendor selling at a local market, portable card readers allow businesses to accept tap, dip, and swipe payments almost anywhere.

Tap to Pay on supported smartphones adds another layer of flexibility by allowing customers to pay directly using a contactless card or digital wallet without requiring separate card reader hardware. For businesses that frequently work on location, reducing the amount of equipment they need to carry can make everyday transactions even simpler.

Rather than treating these as separate payment systems, QuickBooks Payments connects in-person transactions with the same platform used for invoicing and accounting. Payments are recorded automatically, reducing the need for manual reconciliation later.

Make online payments just as easy

Online payments should be just as simple as in-person transactions. Customers are far more likely to complete a payment when they can do it immediately without navigating multiple websites or creating additional accounts.

One of the easiest approaches is to include a secure payment link directly within an invoice. Customers can open the invoice, choose their preferred payment method, and complete the transaction in just a few steps. That removes unnecessary friction while helping businesses shorten the time between sending an invoice and receiving payment.

Businesses selling through an ecommerce website also benefit from offering a seamless checkout experience. Allowing customers to complete purchases directly from the website reduces abandoned carts and creates a smoother buying journey.

Some businesses also continue to accept payments over the phone for repeat customers or custom orders. A virtual terminal makes it possible to process those payments securely without requiring the customer to be physically present.

With QuickBooks Payments, each of these payment methods feeds into the same connected workflow, making it easier to manage both online and in-person sales from a single platform.

Keep every payment connected

Accepting payments is only one part of the process. Businesses also need to track invoices, monitor deposits, update accounting records, and understand how each payment affects cash flow.

When those tasks happen across multiple systems, every transaction creates additional work. Owners spend time exporting reports, reconciling accounts, and checking whether financial records match instead of focusing on customers or growing the business.

An integrated payment workflow simplifies that experience. Estimates become invoices, invoices become payments, and payment information flows directly into accounting records without requiring duplicate data entry.

That’s where QuickBooks Payments provides an advantage. Rather than managing separate solutions for card payments, online invoices, and bookkeeping, businesses can handle the entire payment journey within one connected ecosystem. The result is greater visibility into cash flow, fewer administrative tasks, and more time spent running the business.

Simplicity often beats more payment options

The easiest way to accept payments isn’t the one with the longest list of supported payment methods. It’s the one that reflects how customers actually prefer to pay while keeping business operations simple behind the scenes.

For many small businesses, that means combining one or two reliable in-person payment options with a few flexible online payment methods instead of juggling multiple disconnected systems. A connected workflow helps reduce administrative work, improves visibility into incoming revenue, and creates a smoother experience for both customers and business owners.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, accepting payments wherever business happens has become increasingly important. Equally important is making sure every payment fits into a workflow that’s easy to manage, easy to track, and built to support long-term growth.

Frequently asked questions

Can QuickBooks Payments accept both online and in-person payments?

Yes. QuickBooks Payments is designed to support both. Businesses can accept in-person payments using a mobile card reader or Tap to Pay on supported devices, while also accepting online payments through invoice payment links, ecommerce checkouts, or a virtual terminal for phone orders. Because every payment flows through the same QuickBooks ecosystem, businesses don’t need separate platforms to manage different sales channels.

Does QuickBooks Payments work with QuickBooks accounting?

One of the biggest advantages of QuickBooks Payments is that it integrates directly with QuickBooks. Payments, deposits, and invoice statuses update automatically as customers pay, reducing manual data entry and making it easier to keep accounting records current without reconciling information across multiple systems.

What payment methods can customers use with QuickBooks Payments?

QuickBooks Payments supports a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, ACH bank payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo. Offering multiple payment options makes it easier for customers to pay using the method they already prefer, helping businesses reduce payment friction and get paid sooner.

Do I need separate payment providers for my website and in-person sales?

Not necessarily. Many businesses begin with different providers as they grow, but managing multiple systems often means separate reporting, duplicate reconciliation, and additional administrative work. QuickBooks Payments allows businesses to accept online and in-person payments through one connected platform, giving owners a single view of sales, payments, and cash flow.

Is QuickBooks Payments a good fit for service businesses as well as retailers?

That is indeed the case. The platform is designed to support a wide range of business types. Retailers can use in-person payment options such as mobile card readers or Tap to Pay, while contractors, consultants, and other service businesses can send digital invoices with built-in payment links, process payments on-site, or accept phone payments through a virtual terminal. Because every transaction feeds into QuickBooks, businesses have a consistent workflow regardless of how customers choose to pay.

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