 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

3D printed bike helmet can contract and deform, protecting riders’ heads

By
The shock-absorbing layer of a bicycle helmet has a geometric structure that absorbs crash forces better than today’s helmets.
The shock-absorbing layer of a bicycle helmet has a geometric structure that absorbs crash forces better than today’s helmets. Mohammad Hossein Zamani

A new bicycle helmet with a geometric design could help keep riders safer by reducing head injuries. Developed by researchers at the Universities of Gothenburg and Isfahan, the 3D printed helmet can better absorb shocks than traditional foam-lined helmets by deforming its shape as required.

Similar to the principle of crumple zones on a car, the idea is for the inner layer of the helmet to contract and absorb energy, so less force goes to a rider’s head during a collision.

Recommended Videos

“When exposed to energy from an impact, the liner material contracts, and this improves the absorption of impact energy, which means lower risks of injuries to a cyclist’s head in an accident,” explains lead researcher Mohsen Mirkhalaf of the University of Gothenburg. “We used a specific design optimization method to identify the best possible geometric configuration to minimize crash forces. The geometry of the material structure is a key factor.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The geometry of the helmet was figured out using computer simulations, and then printed using 3D printing. The printed version used a material called a hyperelastic polymer, which can stretch, contract, and deform and then return to its original shape. The team tested out the printed version against traditional foam helmets in two types of crash scenario and found the new version protected the head better.

As well as offering better protection, the 3D printed helmet is also lighter, and its shape can be customized to the head of an individual rider. The researchers suggest it could be useful for professional athletes, or those who find curently available bike helmets uncomfortable, though the technology for printing the helmet means it is currently more expensive than traditional models.

“With further development, this technology could lead to a new generation of bicycle helmets that are safer, more comfortable and more customizable,” said Mirkhalaf. “Although 3D printing technology currently is more expensive than mass-produced foam liners, costs are expected to fall as the technology becomes more widely used. In the future, it may even be possible to have personalized helmets printed on demand, ensuring that each rider receives the best possible protection.”

The research is published in the International Journal of Solids and Structures.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is a small car ushering in big tech updates
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV front quarter view.

Mercedes-Benz is known for innovating from the top down, introducing new tech on high-end models like the S-Class and letting it gradually trickle down to less-expensive models. Now it’s changing things up.

Expected to go on sale in the United States later this year, the redesigned 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class will remain one of the automaker’s entry-level models while introducing Mercedes’ next-generation tech.

Read more
Name aside, Cadillac’s Escalade IQ isn’t the smartest EV decision
2025 cadillac escalade iq review dsc 0378

The Cadillac Escalade is a study in contradictions. With the current generation, Cadillac doubled down on tech, giving its biggest and most expensive vehicle an elaborate dashboard display and audio system, along with General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system. Yet, mechanically, the Escalade is still a cousin to the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, sporting a retrograde ladder frame and powertrains aimed more at towing than fuel economy.

Enter the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. It’s still based on a pickup truck, but this time it shares a dedicated electric platform with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. It’s still got all the tech one could want, but now with an equally modern electric powertrain.

Read more
You can now unlock your Audi with your iPhone, but you’ll need to have one specific model
Apple Car Keys on BMW

Apple first introduced support for digital car keys back in 2022 and a number of car brands already offer the feature on some of their models, including BMW, BYD, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz and the Hyundai Group. Audi has been missing from that list for the last couple of years though, until now. 

The German car manufacturer has recently enabled Apple Car Key support for its A6 Avant e-tron model, which sees the digital key feature coming to Audi's electric car platform for the first time. The support was spotted by Mac4Ever and picked up by MacRumors, with the suggestion that the Car Key support may also make its way over to Porsche for its next line of vehicles. 

Read more