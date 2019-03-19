Digital Trends
Outdoors

Trek’s new bike helmet is 48 times safer than the one you’re wearing

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 12
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet

Head, neck, and brain injuries are among the most common experienced by cyclists in an accident, which is why a good bike helmet is always an essential piece of gear. Over the years, there have been some incremental improvements to helmet technology that have helped make them smaller, lighter and stronger, with some minor upgrades in terms of safety, too. Trek and Bontrager are looking to change that, however, with the introduction of a groundbreaking new technology that promises to make cycling safer than ever.

For the most part, the core technology used in most bike helmets has remained largely unchanged for decades. EPS foam is typically used to line the helmet and serve as a shock-absorbing barrier. While this foam does provide adequate protection in some accidents, it doesn’t prevent all injuries nor is it especially useful for anything other than direct impacts. Trek’s new technology not only offers a significantly higher level of protection, but it also does so at odd angles, which often occur during a crash.

Dubbed WaveCel, the technology comes in the form of collapsible cellular material. What sets it apart from EPS foam is that it can absorb the energy created by an impact in multiple ways, making it a safer and more versatile option for use in bike helmets. The safety benefits come from the ability of the layers that make up WaveCel to move independently of one another. On impact, this allows the material to flex to a point that the cell walls begin to crumple, causing the energy to glide in multiple directions. This results in both direct and rotational energy being redirected away from the head, preventing serious injury to the rider.

Trek says that its new WaveCel helmets are 48 times more effective at preventing concussions from a cycling accident. In fact, the company claims that the new technology is so good that it will prevent a concussion nearly 99 times out of 100. This has earned the new helmets a five-star rating in the Virginia Tech University helmet rating system, which is the gold standard throughout the industry.

Products incorporating the WaveCel technology are available now under the Bontrager brand. They include the XXX WaveCel Road Helmet and the Blaze WaveCel  MTB Helmet, both of which are aimed at the more serious rider and are priced at $300. Meanwhile, the Specter WaveCel Road Helmet and Charge WaveCel Commuter Helmet are meant for the more casual crowd and come with slightly different designs and specs for a more affordable $150.

You can learn more about WaveCel and all four helmets on the Trek website.

Don't Miss

Even older Apple Watches could be effective at spotting heart conditions
shimano electric mountain bike components impressions ebike feat
Outdoors

Shimano’s trail-ripping eMTB tech will make you ditch analog bikes altogether

Shimano makes some of the best electric bike tech in the world, and its new mountain bike components flex that technological muscle in a big way. We’re in love.
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
limes app based bike sharing service arrives in the uk lime e
Outdoors

Google Maps adds Lime bike and scooter feature to more cities globally

Google Maps recently added a handy feature that helps you find Lime bikes and scooters more easily. Following a limited launch, Google has now rolled it out to more than 80 cities globally.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric trike joins ridesharing revolution gotcha
Outdoors

This zippy electric trike is about to join the ridesharing revolution

Electric rideables that we share with others are changing the way we get around cities. Bikes and scooters are the main options offered by these app-based services, but another outfit is about to add trikes to its fleet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen offers two cool scooter designs for zipping around town die neuen studien streetmate li und cityskater re
Outdoors

Volkswagen offers a pair of cool scooter designs for zipping around town

Volkswagen has unveiled a pair of nifty scooter concepts for zipping around town. The sleeker Cityskater can reach speeds of 12 mph and has a range of 9 miles, while the heftier Streetmate can hit 28 mph and go for 21 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sole ubb eco chukka shoes 1
Outdoors

The world’s most eco-friendly shoes are made of algae, cork, and bison fur

The Jasper Wool Eco Chukka from Sole and United By Blue has earned more than $100,000 on Kickstarter in just a single day, proving there is a market for eco-friendly shoes with high-quality design and materials.
Posted By Kraig Becker
toprange topgolf
Outdoors

Topgolf’s new driving range tech tracks ball trajectory just like they do on TV

Using the same technology shown during PGA tournaments, Toptracer is looking to make the driving range a more modern practice and party facility by offering statistical insights, along with plenty of games for more casual fans.
Posted By Jacob May
gazelle arroyo ebike award elite 2
Outdoors

This ebike is so good it won a prestigious design award

The Gazelle Arroyo C8 Elite ebike picked up a prestigious IF Design Award, scoring high marks for its comfort and balance, while also looking good and offering excellent range at an affordable pice.
Posted By Kraig Becker
JBL-Flip-4
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
porsche design huawei mate rs camera sample fishing
Mobile

App schools fishing fans on the best time and place to hook that dream catch

Fishbrain, a fishing social network and forecasting app, has introduced BiteTime, a new feature that takes the guesswork out of when and where you are most likely to catch a certain species of fish.
Posted By Andy Boxall
hyperlite dirigo 2 tent mountain gear 36 of 67
Outdoors

Hyperlite’s new 2-person tent weighs slightly more than two bags of marshmallows

Hyperlite Mountain Gear took the wraps off its new ultralight Dirigo 2 tent. Weighing only 28 ounces, the Dirigo 2 is the company's first self-contained, three-season, two-person shelter.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best hiking backpacks osprey talon 22 lifestyle
Deals

REI cuts prices on Osprey, Patagonia, and The North Face backpacks

Whether you're hiking, camping, or traveling, you're always going to need a decent bag to carry your things in. And with REI's Outlet sale going on right now, it's is a perfect time to pick one up for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Yamaha Wabash gravel ebike
Outdoors

Yamaha’s Wabash ebike takes on gravel, single track, and more

The Wabash gravel ebike from Yamaha gives riders a versatile and powerful option for riding trails, pavement, mud, sand, dirt, and more, with plenty of range and power for all-day adventures.
Posted By Kraig Becker