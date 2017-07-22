The best smart helmets are full of cool tech, and totally worth the messy hair

Summer is prime time for sports, especially extreme ones in which people strap GoPros to their heads in an effort to record just how hardcore they are. If you’re one of these people — actually, even if you’re a more thrill-averse cyclist or biker — you’re going to want a helmet that will keep your precious brain cells intact. Over the past few years, however, “smart” tech has begun to replace our regular equipment — just check out our picks for the best smartphones or our Smart Cities series, if you need a few examples. Smart helmets have even begun to appear, touting features like built-in microphones, speakers, and rear-facing cameras. The best smart helmets combine several of these gizmos to make your riding experience safer and more enjoyable.

Helmets are still the bane of many a haircut, but they can do other things to make up for it. Here, we’ve scoured the market to find the coolest helmets and accessories, all of which are available now or are currently in development. Whether you ride a bicycle or a motorcycle, read on to see if any of them might be a good fit for you.

Note: Several of these items are currently only available via crowdfunding websites such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Investing in these types of projects can be a risk, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll end up receiving anything. We make no guarantees, as we are not affiliated with any of these companies.

Helmets you can buy right now

Helmets that could be coming soon

Livemap ($2,000) Helmet-mounted displays will eventually be like flat screens — once cutting edge, now commonplace — as projection and smart technologies become easier to manage. Livemap is a motorcycle helmet that uses augmented reality for navigation; street names, speed, and turn-by-turn directions are displayed directly over the world around you, negating the need to shift focus from the road. Slow to a stop, and you can pop up your map. The helmet also includes a microphone and earphones for voice control. The catch? It’s not available yet, and it costs a fortune. You can pre-order one now for $2,000, though we’re not sure when it’ll actually launch. The company says next summer, but these type of things tend to get delayed again and again. For now, check out the Livemap website (you can still contribute to the project). The helmet’s software is based on Android, so maybe developers will eventually be able to build apps specifically for Livemap. Pre-order it now from: LiveMap Cross Helmet X1 (TBA) The Cross Helmet X1 is easily the coolest (and most futuristic) looking helmet on our list, one that will make you look like an action hero and, potentially, make you ride like one, too. Advertised as a “next-generation helmet,” the X1 will feature sound control, Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated smartphone app, and — wait for it — 360-degree range of vision, which is achieved via a rear camera displayed at the top of the visor, complete with a digital clock and navigation data. In combination with the wide-view visor, riders will be able to see the entire road, making the X1 one of the safest helmets ever built (assuming it works as intended). The app controls noise isolation, too, so you can block out the sound of traffic or open your ears when cruising through more serene environments. Additional features like group talk functionality and safety lighting will only make the X1 more attractive when it lands in spring 2018. Check it out via: Cross Helmet Classon ($149) Brooklyness Inc.’s Classon cycling helmet combines the safety features of Lumos with the popular skateboard helmet aesthetic to keep cyclists looking and feeling good on the road. An array of cameras constantly scan your environment — front and back — and activate a small light in your peripheral vision as cars approach you from behind. Motion-activated brake lights and turn signals adorn the helmet’s bow and stern, letting other commuters know when you’re about to make moves, and the Classon is even compatible with smartphones, utilizing a clever pattern of lights to communicate navigation instructions on the go. One of the coolest (and most unique) features: The Classon automatically records your rides, which you can then edit, share, or live stream. There’s also a hole designed to fit bike locks — a nice touch, to be sure. The Kickstarter page says units will ship in April 2017; this hasn’t happened yet, but the team continues to share updates, and the massive community of backers is waiting with baited breath. Pre-order it now from: Indiegogo

Accessories to smarten your helmet

Ahead ($89) By now, we can probably all agree: Smart helmets are awesome. What’s not awesome is spending tons of money to replace your favorite domepiece with a high-tech headcage that may or may not fit comfortably. Ahead, a Samsung-funded Kickstarter project led by a group called Analogue Plus, looks to remedy that problem. It’s a little device that affixes to an existing helmet — a variety of different mounts are included, so most any helmet is compatible — and utilizes an oscillator to conduct sound through the helmet and into your ears. Connecting Ahead to your smartphone via the dedicated app allows users to listen to music, make phone calls, activate Siri, and track various fitness metrics, among other things. Dual narrow-angle microphones on either side of Ahead also ensure that ambient noise is eliminated, even at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. Plus, it’s durable and IP45 rated for water and dust, so it should survive most rides, even in inclement conditions. Ahead is currently scheduled to ship in October. Pre-order it now from: Kickstarter Lightmode Proton Kit ($126) Lightmode is an attachment designed to work with any motorcycle helmet. This is more decorative than “smart” technology. Perfect for Tron cosplay, you merely have to glue these lights on with the provided two-part adhesive to ensure they hold at high speeds. A flexible sticky mount holds a tiny controller for the lights, the latter of which last up to 13 hours on two AA batteries and features three modes (constant, slow blink, and fast blink). Lightmode also comes in two kit sizes, with the larger Proton kit affording you about 15 feet of piping in one of seven colors. The company crushed its initial Kickstarter campaign in 2014, but its followup project is still up on the site at the time of this writing. Lightmode is currently accepting pre-orders for its new “S” series, which feature an updated controller and are available in an array of different colors. Buy it now from: LightMode BE-Link ($45-50) The BE-Link is another Kickstarter project, and though it isn’t a helmet per se, it is a convenient add-on that works with any helmet. It’s essentially a pair of wired headphones that you can install in any helmet with a die-cut Velcro cradle or the dedicated BE-Link Cradle mount ($20). One of those two options will work with pretty much every helmet on the market, which means you can add Bluetooth to your rig, or quickly transfer it between helmets. And, since you’re supposed to replace your bike helmet every three years, this could save you a few bucks in the long run. Buy it now from: Amazon Be Headwear

Helmet ideas that didn’t work out

Skully AR-1 Prior to closing its doors earlier this year, San Francisco-based startup Skully was in the process of developing the AR-1, a crazy smart motorcycle helmet that looked every bit of a game changer. The helmet, which raised more than $2 million in funding via Indiegogo, features an integrated heads-up display which projects a live feed from the helmet’s rearview camera onto the inside of an electrochromic visor. The helmet also supports Bluetooth, allowing you to take phone calls and listen to music sans cables. Skully did actually ship some units to a few fortunate riders, but after funding grew thin and founder Marcus Weller was unable to close a deal with Chinese company LeSports, the venture (unfortunately) petered out. Forcite Alpine Please enable Javascript to watch this video Do they have snowy mountains in Australia? Turns out, the answer is yes. So, Sydney-based startup Forcite created a smart snow helmet dubbed the Alpine, tricked it out with tons of cool features, then took it to Kickstarter. The Alpine is outfitted with a 4K action cam (with image stabilization and slow-mo capabilities), a helmet-to-helmet walkie-talkie, fog lights, and a smattering of useful sensors, including an altimeter and an impact sensor. The Forcite team was seeking $200,000 and ended up roughly 75 percent of the way to its funding goal. Often, companies modify their product (and their goal) and start another round of funding. This doesn’t seem to be the case with the Alpine, however, which sort of fell off the face of the Earth after it canceled funding in October. At $800, the Alpine wasn’t going to be cheap but it’s still disappointing to see it fall by the wayside.

