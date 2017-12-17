Sell your house and explore the planet with these awesome camper vans

Camper vans aren’t just for pensioners. Sure, they’re often associated with wearing a Hawaiian shirt as you waft across the country one Home Town Buffet at a time. There’s another side of the segment, though, one that will appeal to hardcore adventurers who want to step away from their desk and explore the great outdoors — for a weekend, a month, or a year. If you fit in that latter category, and if you’re looking for a rig, check out some of the wildest camper vans out there.

Mercedes-Benz Zetros That’s right, the very same company that makes luxurious sedans and ultra-quick sports cars also manufactures some of the most bad-ass off-roaders on the planet. The Zetros wasn’t designed for camping, however. Originally, it’s a heavy-duty truck commonly used by the armed forces in various countries, for logging operations, and on trans-Sahara expeditions. It didn’t take long for adventure-seekers to discover its unusually high tolerance to pain, however. Many aftermarket companies turn the Zetros into a camper, and Mercedes even entered the segment with a factory-approved conversion three years ago. The best ones create a vehicle that’s a lot like the RV your grandparents used to cruise around in, only cooler. Knobby tires, a lifted suspension, and the same genes that produced the G550 4×4² allow it to effortlessly cruise from point A to point B even if there’s a mountain range in between the two. Inside, Mercedes’ world-famous craftsmanship and attention to detail shine through. Work hard, play hard, and sleep well.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter by Midwest Automotive Maybe going off-road and eating berries to scrape by isn’t your idea of fun. There’s nothing wrong with that. Some seek a camper van that blends the comfort, luxury, and amenities of a mansion with the practicality of a car. If that sounds like you, check out the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter modified by Midwest Automotive. Starting with a homely Sprinter, the same kind of van that delivers your FedEx packages, Midwest Automotive builds a camper van you wouldn’t trade a night at the Hilton for. The better-equipped models have a fridge, an oven, soft leather upholstery, in-car Wi-Fi, a premium sound system, and even a flat-screen television so you never miss a game. Better yet, you can work directly with Midwest Automotive to create a custom, one-of-a-kind van to your exact specifications. If you can dream it (and fund it), Midwest can build it.

Ford E-Series by Sportsmobile The Ford E-Series is completely outdated as a delivery van but it makes for a pretty awesome camper. Sportsmobile starts its conversion with the cab-chassis model, which is the only E-Series left in production. While the back part of it looks like sheet metal, it’s actually a custom-designed add-on made with steel-reinforced fiberglass. The van then gets a four-wheel drive system designed in-house and upgraded brakes sourced from the heavy-duty F-550. If you don’t want to spend money on a new van, Sportsmobile will convert any E-Series built into a 4×4 camper. The company notes the four-wheel drive kit is currently only compatible with the 6.8-liter V10 gasoline engine. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Though thirsty, the 10-cylinder has enough power and torque to move you and yours over boulders.

Earthroamer XV-HD Your local utility company and explorers deep in the Canadian wilderness have one thing in common — a Ford F-750. Colorado-based EarthRoamer started with the Blue Oval’s biggest truck to build a rugged four-wheel drive camper called XV-HD. It accommodates six people in a comfortable environment that includes a full bathroom with a separate shower, a washing machine, a drier, in-floor heating, and a Bose surround-sound system. 46-inch Michelin tires and a custom suspension with Fox shocks let it conquer and tame all kinds of terrain, Raptor-style. 250 gallons of fresh water, a 115-gallon fuel tank, and a 20,000-watt lithium-ion battery bank ensures you can spend weeks without needing to communicate with another human being.