 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

A Swedish 6G lab is trying to create crash-free driving

By
A car in a modern Swedish testing facility
AstaZero

What’s happened? A research laboratory in Sweden – The Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) – built AstaZero, the first proving ground for connected vehicles, and has now given more information about what it’s trying to do.

Gizmodo has gained further information on the goals of the lab. The CEO, Peter Janevik, outlined how it believes the facility will use 6G and other advanced connectivity tech to have a significant impact on the deployment of vehicles. This can dramatically reduce road fatalities and provide advanced disaster relief during emergencies.

He has also highlighted how the scenarios might work. This includes a drone that can scan an accident site, creating a map of potential obstacles and dangers that can be deployed in real time to vehicles and allow safe management of future situations.

This matters because: 

  • 6G is tipped to be an ultra-low latency, high-reliability technology that will facilitate true autonomy in vehicles and drones in a seamless infrastructure.
  • This technology could help reduce accidents in urban areas through smarter vehicle responses.
  • These technologies could also cut congestion and emissions, meaning cities can expand in a more environmentally friendly way.
  • However, until reliability of connection can be proven to be over 99.999% effective, safety concerns will remain, hence the need for the testing environment.
  • Facilities around the world have tested 5G for autonomous vehicles, but this is the first that allows all brands to come and pay to use the facility to test the deployment of 6G, hyper-connected tech.
Recommended Videos

What are the risks? The facility also allows brands to mitigate risks through the testing, such as ensuring the security of the connection to stop hackers from disrupting communication between devices. Drones tracking in urban environments could also create privacy or surveillance concerns.

6G deployment will require massive investment, so making sure it’s done correctly and in a cost-effective and useful manner is key.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

What’s next? The facility will expand further into AI-powered testing, to allow it to understand the situations contextually, as well as greater understanding of how these components will work in times when connectivity is degraded. 6G is slated for release within the next decade, and regulatory frameworks will need to be created to ensure its safe use, especially in the sphere of connected vehicles and drones.

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tried an e-bike for the first time and now I’m hooked
It’s not about being a 'bike person', it’s about finding small upgrades to everyday life
A woman sitting on the Aventon Pace 4

Before this year, I’d never even touched an e-bike before, and the thought of riding one was never on my radar. With life already in constant motion thanks to two toddlers, biking wasn’t something I ever considered adding to the mix.

I’d always assumed e-bikes were for hardcore commuters or serious cyclists, not someone like me. I wasn’t looking for a big lifestyle change. I just wanted a quicker way to get to the park so we’d have more time to play before dinner.

Read more
This week in EV tech: Audi exemplifies auto industry’s EV holding pattern
Close-up of 2025 Audi SQ5 grille, headlight, and badge.

The road to the future runs through the present, and it’s not a straight line. This week, we’re focusing on how Audi is negotiating the twists and turns on the way to an electrified future. EVs are here to stay at Audi, but a gasoline crossover SUV is still the automaker’s bestselling model, and it’s not ready to risk those sales just yet. That’s why the 2025 Audi Q5 received a top-to-bottom overhaul for this model year, bringing its tech features and styling up to date without altering the what has proven to be a very popular package. By maintaining parallel lineups of electric and internal-combustion cars, Audi hopes to give customers more choices. But that doesn’t completely level the playing field. The new Q5 may have yesterday’s powertrain, but Audi isn’t holding back on tech. It features the same electrical architecture, operating system, and three-screen dashboard display as the latest Audi EVs, like the Q6 e-tron. So aside from a little engine noise, there’s little difference in what you can see and interact with from the driver’s seat. It’s not just the infotainment systems. The Q5 and Q6 e-tron are close in size, with similar space for passengers across their two rows of seats. The Q6 e-tron has a bit more cargo space, but not as much as you’d think given the lack of a bulky engine, transmission, and driveshafts. The two SUVs also have similar styling but, having now driven both, we can say that the Q5 is the more pleasant of the two.

More than a difference of powertrain tech

Read more
Take a peek inside the factory making tomorrow’s ride
A Zoox robotaxi.

Amazon-owned Zoox has opened its first facility producing fully autonomous robotaxis. 

A video (above) released by the California-based company offers a peek inside the factory, which, when it reaches full capacity, could roll out as many as 10,000 autonomous vehicles per year.

Read more