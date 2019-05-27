Digital Trends
Cars

This 1950s engine gets more power and better fuel economy, so why aren’t we using it?

Adam Kaslikowski
By
adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 3
Getty

Disclaimer: This article contains engineering speak

The engine in your car right now is terrible at its job.

Your motor only has to do one thing: convert gasoline into mechanical energy by burning it. It does this several times a second when it is running — and it does so very poorly. Burning gas creates heat. That heat, in the form of a rapid explosion, is what powers your car’s wheels (with a few parts and steps in between). Therefore, your engine should capture as much of that heat (explosion) as possible. But the engine in your car likely only captures a measly 20-30% of the heat it produces. This number is called “thermal efficiency” if you went to school for a long time, and in 1975 the U.S. Army tested a truck that got up to 48% thermal efficiency using an “adiabatic engine.” This crazy sounding engine also promised more horsepower while also increasing efficiency. So where does this engine come from, and why aren’t we using it today?

adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 4
Getty

The concept of adiabatic is as old as automotive engineering (BTW it’s pronounced “aid-ee-a-bad-ik”), and simply means a system where heat cannot enter or leave. If heat is trapped inside, it’s adiabatic. So why would you try trapping the heat inside an engine, when about a third of the typical engine bay is dedicated to purging heat through radiators and coolant flows? You theoretically want heat to vaporize your gasoline. As you may know, liquid gasoline doesn’t actually burn all that well – it’s the vapor on top of a pool of gas that actually burns.

Therefore, what you really want is gasoline vapor. It just happens that liquid gas is easier for us to transport, store, pump, and use in cars. At the moment, we us injectors to shoot liquid gas in extremely fine sprays into the combustion chamber – the theory being that the finer the spray the faster the evaporation. Another great way to make liquids evaporate is to increase their temperature. Thus, a heat-trapped system would be much better at creating and burning fuel vapor. The problems with trapping the heat inside an engine will be obvious to anyone who has ever run out of coolant – modern engines tend to cease functioning (dramatically) above about 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

The proponents of adiabatic engines claim that thermal efficiency can approach 50%, and fuel efficiency can exceed 50mpg

Outweighing the exploding-engines risk is the potential payoff – increased thermal efficiency, vastly better miles per gallon, and a healthy bump in horsepower. If this all sounds a bit like a miracle pill, we’ll get to that. Regardless, the proponents of adiabatic engines claim that thermal efficiency can approach 50% or more, fuel efficiency can exceed 50mpg, and a tiny 1980’s 4-cylinder can produce 250 hp – all at the same time.

The idea of an adiabatic car engine has been around since at least the 1950’s and has most loudly been pushed by a couple of hot-rodders named Henry “Smokey” Yunick and Ralph Johnson. Because the technology claims to both increase fuel efficiency AND boost horsepower, all while doing the opposite of what engine designers have spent decades doing (removing heat), adiabatic engines have always seemed a bit incredible and too-good-to-be-true.

Car and Driver called BS on ol’ Smokey and Ralph when they went down to Florida to see it for themselves, while Hot Rodder backed up the two backyard mechanics. And so it went for decades, with some believing this technology could revolutionize the automotive industry, while others called it snake oil. It seemed that no one was willing to give the system a rigorous and scientific test. No one, that was, until the U.S. Army got involved.

In 1975, the Tank Automotive Command division of the U.S. Army, partnering with Cummins, designed a test vehicle to evaluate adiabatic technology. Oddly enough, the main impetus for investigating these engines was not efficiency, or power, or miles per gallon. Apparently, a full 60 percent of failures in Army vehicles were caused by cooling system problems. Eliminate the cooling system and eliminate the failures, or so the thinking went.

adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 2
Getty

To test this theory, the Army boys retrofitted a 5-ton cargo carrier with the special engine, and also threw away 338 pounds of cooling components. The Cummins engineers crafted the engine out of ceramic-metallic components – including the head, pistons, valves, cylinder liners, and exhaust ports — that were designed for temperatures in excess of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The whole unit was wrapped in heavy insulation and piping that sent heat to the fuel routing inside the engine bay.

The Army team tested the truck for 10,000 miles and recorded a 38 percent increase in fuel economy over a traditional Army truck. That said, the traditional truck gets approximately 6 MPG, so even with a 38 percent increase we’re only talking about 8.28 MPG. They also recorded 48% thermal efficiency and proclaimed, “…the adiabatic engine to be the most fuel-efficient engine in the world.” That’s high praise. So, what happened?

Nothing. Nothing happened. There was no grand conspiracy against this technology. Oil companies didn’t send hit squads or create disinformation campaigns. Instead, the technology didn’t catch on for the same reason tech fails all the time – path dependency. To switch auto manufacturing, service, and secondary industry over to adiabatic technology would take a much more herculean effort than pursuing further efficiency from traditional components. Retooling the entire industry over to ceramic components was not seen as pragmatic, financially sensible, or customer driven and thus was scrapped. If the industry was too stuck in its path in the 1980’s it is certainly more so today.

In fact, the thermal efficiency numbers that adiabatic enabled are now being found in traditional engines with the latest development. Back in 2014, Toyota loudly proclaimed that they had engineered a test engine with 38% efficiency, and recently the Society of Automotive Engineers produced prototype engines approaching 50% thermal efficiency. It is now also common to see 4-cylinder engines with 250 horsepower or more in family cars. Conventional technology has caught up to the claims of adiabatic supporters, so we are unlikely to see these strange and beautiful engines outside of experiments or museums anytime soon. What killed this technology before it got started was simply industry momentum and prioritization decisions made by R&D departments. It may be a less sexy story, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock
the current state of autonomous vehicles tesla autopilot
Cars

Don’t trust Tesla’s new autonomous lane-changing feature, Consumer Reports warns

Consumer Reports warns that last month's Autopilot updates that enabled automatic lane changing may put you at risk of a ticket or accident. Reaction times lagged what a human could do, testers say.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Red light camera
Cars

Texas awaits one signature to put a statewide stop to red light cameras

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs state House Bill 1631 into law, he will bring a halt to red light cameras in the state. The central issue in the bill's passage is the presumption of guilt of the registered owner of the car.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Chevron EV go
Cars

EV owners may still need to stop at a Chevron station, but not to buy gasoline

EVgo, the operator of a sizable network of electric car charging stations, has partnered with Chevron. Five Chevron stations located in California will install EVgo chargers that electric car owners can pay to use.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLE580 4Matic
Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV tries to balance power and efficiency with mild-hybrid V8

The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE will get a V8 mild-hybrid powertrain when it launches in the United States later in 2019. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 483 hp on its own, but can also get a 21 hp electric boost.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition
Cars

Audi TT will get the ax to make way for electric cars — and the R8 may be next

Once a design leader, the Audi TT will meet its demise to make room in Audi's lineup for more electric cars. Audi executives confirmed plans to kill off the TT at the automaker's annual shareholder meeting.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
honda cr v airbag recall 2019
Cars

Honda recalls 119,000 2019 CR-V crossovers over fears of airbag deployment

A manufacturing defect in select 2019 Honda CR-V crossovers could cause the airbag to malfunction and unexpectedly deploy, leading the automaker to recall some 137,000 vehicles worldwide, 118,598 of them in the U.S.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2016 cadillac cts v first drive sedan 029
Cars

Cadillac confirms V-Series performance versions of the CT5 and CT4

Cadillac will unveil CT5-V and CT4-V sports sedans in Detroit May 30. They will be the latest cars in the General Motors luxury brand's V-Series performance line, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cruise
Cars

Watch Cruise Automation’s driverless car perform one of the trickiest maneuvers

Unprotected left turns in urban environments are one of the trickiest maneuvers a driver has to perform — and the same goes for self-driving cars. Autonomous-vehicle company Cruise Automation appears close to nailing it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lyft app
Mobile

Lyft’s wallet-friendly Shared Saver option arrives in six more U.S. cities

Lyft is expanding its wallet-friendly Shared Saver option to Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle after launching it earlier this year in Denver, New York City, and San Jose.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan Leaf
Cars

Leaf electric-car batteries can outlast vehicles by up to 12 years, Nissan claims

Nissan Leaf batteries have roughly twice the lifes pan of the cars they're installed in, according to an executive from the automaker. Nissan is investigating alternative uses for those batteries.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW Mobility scooters
Cars

You can operate this BMW on a busy sidewalk without getting arrested

Forget driving: BMW released the ultimate riding machine. The German company teamed up with Switzerland's Micro to design a trio of scooters designed for last-mile mobility in crowded city centers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla owners complain of overcrowded supercharger stations elon musk will take action against inconsiderate users mem 2
Cars

Tesla to cap charging at busy Supercharging stations at 80%

Tesla will be updating some of its supercharger stations to impose limits on how much a car can be charged in a single period. The new limits will allow users to only charge up to 80% at busy stations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein