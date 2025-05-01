 Skip to main content
Aston Martin DBX S is the world’s most powerful SUV, if you ignore electric

British brand Aston Martin has unveiled what it is the most powerful non-electrified SUV on the market in the DBX S. The new flagship SUV blends the dynamism of the DBX 707 with engine enhancements derived from the Valhalla supercar, to deliver what the company is promising to be a more engaging drive through increased power, reduced weight, and a more assertive design.

The DBX S continues Aston Martin’s tradition of using the ‘S’ suffix to denote higher-performance versions of existing models – something it first did back in 2004 with the Vanquish S

This latest iteration emphasizes the company’s ongoing commitment to producing performance-oriented vehicles with CEO Adrian Hallmark saying: “The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

What is under the hood of the Aston Martin DBX S?

At its core, the DBX S features an upgraded 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8, enhanced with Valhalla-derived turbo technology to deliver a power increase of 20PS to 727PS (717bhp), which for those curious, is 2bhp more powerful than the Ferrari Purosangue rival. The 0-62mph time is the same as the DBX 707 at 3.3 seconds, but Aston Martin claims the 0-124mph acceleration has been reduced by 0.3-seconds. Top speed remains at 193mph, while a modified exhaust amplifies the V8’s sound.

Weight-saving measures include an optional carbon fibre roof, lowering the center of gravity, and optional 23-inch magnesium wheels, the latter of which is a first for the SUV segment. A lightweight honeycomb grille is also available as an option to aid weight distribution. The steering ratio is faster by 4 per cent for improved agility, and the turning circle has been reduced by nearly half a meter compared to the DBX 707.

Visually, the DBX S features a distinct black vaned grille, that optional honeycomb design we mentioned, and a new splitter and diffuser, as well as revised side sills. Vertically stacked quad exhausts are a key rear element and available in gloss and matt finishes, while inside, a bespoke ‘S’ theme includes a herringbone seat pattern, trimmed in Alcantara and semi-aniline leather as standard, or entirely in semi-aniline leather if preferred.

The DBX S also features Aston Martin’s new infotainment system and a premium audio system, with an optional Bowers & Wilkins setup. 

Aston Martin’s DBX S is available for order now, with deliveries expected in Q4 2025. Pricing hasn’t been revealed but we think it’s fair to assume it won’t be cheap.

