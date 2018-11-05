Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

Share

It’s not unusual for car manufacturers to mock up cars of the future, but you’ve probably never seen one quite like this Audi. The German automobile maker has created a concept car that will appear on the big screen in the upcoming animated film Spies in Disguise.

The Audi RSQ e-tron is an entirely electric and entirely fictional vehicle crafted by the Audi Design team in collaboration with Blue Sky Studios — the production company behind Spies in Disguise. According to Audi, the RSQ e-tron features a hologram speedometer, fully automated driving technology so spies can go hands-off while on the road, and is packed with special features that only secret agents would need.

“Audi takes a digital, forward-looking approach to the design process, both in developing fictional content and in the production modeling studio,” Frank Rimili, head of exterior design for concept vehicles at Audi, said in a press release. “At Audi Design, we combine state-of-the-art digital visualization techniques with handmade precision. These processes enable us to implement futuristic design ideas with the same precision in the development of a fictional virtual concept vehicle such as the RSQ e-tron.”

The RSQ e-tron will be driven by Lance Sterling, a secret agent who is described as “the world’s most awesome spy.” Sterling will be voiced by Will Smith. He’ll be joined by Tom Holland, who you might know as the most recent kid to play Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Holland will voice Walter Beckett, an awkward scientific genius who creates all the gadgets that Sterling uses on his missions.

“Audi and Fox have been great collaborators over the years and we’re thrilled to evolve our relationship, bringing Audi into the world of animation for the first time. This project was the perfect opportunity to highlight Audi’s e-tron technology and give our intrepid spy, Lance Sterling, his own signature spy mobile,” Erin Williams, vice president of marketing partnerships for Twentieth Century Fox Film, said.

If you’d like to get behind the wheel of the RSQ e-tron, well, you can’t — at least not any time soon. You can, however, try out one of Audi’s other e-tron vehicles, which are actually real. As for the RSQ, you can see it in action when Spies in Disguise hits theaters in September 2019.