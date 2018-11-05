Digital Trends
Cars

Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

AJ Dellinger
By
audi anmated concept car spies in disguise

It’s not unusual for car manufacturers to mock up cars of the future, but you’ve probably never seen one quite like this Audi. The German automobile maker has created a concept car that will appear on the big screen in the upcoming animated film Spies in Disguise.

The Audi RSQ e-tron is an entirely electric and entirely fictional vehicle crafted by the Audi Design team in collaboration with Blue Sky Studios — the production company behind Spies in Disguise. According to Audi, the RSQ e-tron features a hologram speedometer, fully automated driving technology so spies can go hands-off while on the road, and is packed with special features that only secret agents would need.

audi anmated concept car spies in disguise

“Audi takes a digital, forward-looking approach to the design process, both in developing fictional content and in the production modeling studio,” Frank Rimili, head of exterior design for concept vehicles at Audi, said in a press release. “At Audi Design, we combine state-of-the-art digital visualization techniques with handmade precision. These processes enable us to implement futuristic design ideas with the same precision in the development of a fictional virtual concept vehicle such as the RSQ e-tron.”

The RSQ e-tron will be driven by Lance Sterling, a secret agent who is described as “the world’s most awesome spy.” Sterling will be voiced by Will Smith. He’ll be joined by Tom Holland, who you might know as the most recent kid to play Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Holland will voice Walter Beckett, an awkward scientific genius who creates all the gadgets that Sterling uses on his missions.

“Audi and Fox have been great collaborators over the years and we’re thrilled to evolve our relationship, bringing Audi into the world of animation for the first time. This project was the perfect opportunity to highlight Audi’s e-tron technology and give our intrepid spy, Lance Sterling, his own signature spy mobile,” Erin Williams, vice president of marketing partnerships for Twentieth Century Fox Film, said.

If you’d like to get behind the wheel of the RSQ e-tron, well, you can’t — at least not any time soon. You can, however, try out one of Audi’s other e-tron vehicles, which are actually real. As for the RSQ, you can see it in action when Spies in Disguise hits theaters in September 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company's 'disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA
infiniti and renault sport formula one team engineering partnership projectblacks 1
Cars

Infiniti is using Formula One racing to hone its hybrid skills

Infiniti is partnering with the Renault Sport Formula One team, and not just to put sponsor stickers on the race cars. The luxury brand claims its engineers are working with their F1 counterparts to develop future hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

A rugged Jeep pickup will make a splash at the LA Auto Show

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Tentatively named Scrambler, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
Product Review

With more tech and twin turbos, the Panamera GTS is the best Porsche sedan yet

The Porsche Panamera GTS is back for a second generation with more tech features and, controversially, turbos. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to find out GTS remains the go-to Panamera variant for driving enthusiasts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
gm stops book by cadillac subscription plan escalade
Cars

GM’s luxury brand hits the pause button on Book by Cadillac subscription service

Referring to its subscription service as a pilot program, a Cadillac spokesperson confirmed that Book by Cadillac will cease December 1. Promising a comeback after making "adjustments," Cadillac said it gained insights into customer needs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Austrian e-car drivers get Go-Faster card, raising the speed limit by 30 percent

An Austrian speed limit policy amendment lets all-electric vehicles travel faster than non-EVs under certain conditions. Home to the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV production facility, Austria hopes to encourage more people to buy EVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cars of the 2015 la auto show 15 mem 2
Cars

2018 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show was once a footnote in comparison to the North American Auto Show in Detroit. Since the demise of Detroit's dominance, however, LA has garnered a great deal of significance. For 2018 the show runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 9…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
muji sensible4 shuttle bus gacha
Emerging Tech

Muji and Sensible 4 collaborate on ‘friendly’ autonomous shuttle bus design

Design brand Muji and autonomous driving company Sensible 4 have combined forces to design the world's first autonomous shuttle bus for all weather conditions. The Gacha shuttle will be unveiled to the public in Finland next year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla summon feature remote control 20961217918 62dc590dba k
Cars

Tesla Summon turns vehicles into giant RC cars

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or control it like a big RC car. The feature should arrive in about six weeks.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
luxury car buyers switching to pickup trucks 2018 ford f 250 super duty
Cars

Former luxury car buyers turning to premium pickup trucks instead

Luxury car brands face pressure from a once unlikely source: pickup trucks. Ford, Chevy, and Ram trucks are selling faster than ever and the greatest demand is for the top-trims. High-end pickups are attracting former luxury car owners.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company’s ‘disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA

Elon Musk has tweeted a trance-inducing video showing a ride through the Boring Company's test tunnel that's set to be officially unveiled in December 2018. Musk described the 2-mile-long tunnel as "disturbingly long."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2JetZ
Cars

Hot Wheels is turning this insane, jet-inspired custom car into a toy

Hot Wheels has selected the winner of its 2018 Legends contest. It will turn the 2JetZ, a custom-made machine that exists at the intersection of planes and cars, into a toy and sell it all around the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon