Digital Trends
Cars

Audi is taking on Tesla with the all-electric E-Tron. Here’s a sneak preview

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 15
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV cliffside
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV profile
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV front angle
Audi
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV front
Audi
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV two cars front
Audi
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV back angle
Audi
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV two cars back
Audi
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV grill
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV headlight
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV model logo
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV side mirror
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV front right door
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV wheel
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV front seat
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV side camera
Audi

A convoy of black SUVs climbs a winding mountain road. The journey is undertaken in the pitch darkness of predawn to avoid prying eyes. Despite appearances, we’re not on our way to a rendezvous with a Bond villain, although our quarry is just as secretive. We’re on our way to the top of Colorado’s Pikes Peak to meet the Audi E-Tron – the German automaker’s first mass-market electric vehicle.

Like other established luxury automakers, Audi was initially caught off guard by the success of Tesla and its high-end electric cars. Tesla may be moving down-market with its Model 3, but Audi’s E-Tron crossover aims high, choosing the Silicon Valley automaker’s Model X as its target. The move makes sense considering the swelling popularity of high-riding models. The E-Tron will also compete against the newly-launched Jaguar I-Pace and various electric cars promised by other luxury brands, including models made by Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The E-Tron won’t be officially unveiled until September 17th, which is also the date Audi will begin taking orders for the new model. That meant our Pikes Peak sneak preview involved a prototype. While it was built to look, feel, and perform like the final production model, Audi is still making some final tweaks as it prepares to launch mass production. We weren’t allowed to drive the E-Tron, but we did get some first impressions of its performance and tech from the passenger’s seat.

Under wraps

The E-Tron prototype we rode in was covered in camouflage to hide its final shape. But, based on brief glimpses at images of the un-camouflaged final product, we can tell you that the camo isn’t hiding much. The E-Tron looks very similar to other recent Audi crossovers and SUVs, with a somewhat low roofline akin to so-called crossover coupes like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, or even Audi’s own Q8. Audi claims a wind-cheating drag coefficient of 0.28, which is actually slightly better than the much swoopier Jaguar I-Pace’s 0.29, but not quiet as slippery as the Tesla Model X’s 0.25 cd.

Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

Power comes from two electric motors fed by a 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack mounted under the passenger compartment. One motor powers each axle, giving the E-Tron through-the-road all-wheel drive. Together, the motors produce 300 kilowatts (402 horsepower) and 413 pound-feet of torque, which Audi claims will get the circa-4,000-pound E-Tron from zero to 62 mph in less than six seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 124 mph. As with all electric cars, the E-Tron’s instant torque makes for quite a kick. When our driver floored the right pedal, the acceleration was almost painful, although it quickly tapered off.

When our driver floored the right pedal, the acceleration was almost painful, although it quickly tapered off.

Range is estimated at 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) on the European WLTP testing cycle. U.S. EPA figures are not available at this time.

We can’t make a direct comparison without a precise zero to 60 mph time or range figure, but E-Tron does seem to be in the same ballpark as its rivals. Jaguar estimates 240 miles of range for the I-Pace, while the base Model X 75D (with a 75-kWh battery pack) is rated at 237 miles. But Tesla also offers a 100-kWh battery pack good for 295 miles of range in the Model X 100D. The I-Pace will do zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to Jaguar, while Tesla claims every version of the Model X will do the job in less than five seconds (the P100D being the quickest at a scorching 2.9 seconds).

Forbidden tech

In the automotive world, the term “forbidden fruit” denotes cars that aren’t available in one’s home country. The rally-bred Lancia Delta Integrale is a stellar example of one. We think the term is also appropriate for the E-Tron’s suite of tech features, as many of the most attention-grabbing items won’t be available in the U.S. at launch due to regulations.

Besides its electric powertrain, the most significant thing about the E-Tron is its use of cameras instead of side-view mirrors. Nearly every automaker has talked about doing this at one time or another, but Audi is the first to try it on an actual production car. Why is that a big deal? Camera pods are smaller than mirrors, helping improve aerodynamics and, consequently, driving range. Audi also expects an improvement in visibility over conventional mirrors.

Audi

The camera feed is shown on screens built into the doors. The picture looked clear enough to serve as a suitable mirror substitute, but that means the driver has to look a bit further down than usual, which may prove awkward in real-world driving. We’ll reserve final judgment for after we get behind the wheel, though. Another thing we noticed was that, while they do take up less space than conventional mirrors, the camera pods don’t blend seamlessly into the bodywork, as many recent concept cars might lead you to believe is the case with these things.

Many of the E-Tron’s most attention-grabbing items won’t be available in the U.S. at launch.

However, none of this is relevant to U.S. buyers because the camera-mirror system won’t be available here at launch. Audi is still working on getting the technology approved by regulators and doesn’t have a firm timeline for U.S. availability.

The E-Tron is also equipped with cameras, radar, and lidar—the trifecta of sensors many automakers view as the foundation for self-driving cars. However, the U.S.-spec model won’t break any new ground when it comes to driver-assist features. Audi is promising adaptive cruise control with limited steering assist and nothing more. The automaker offers the more sophisticated Traffic Jam Pilot system, which allows the car to take over steering, acceleration, and braking in traffic jams, on the A8 sedan in other markets. Again, the system won’t be offered in the U.S. due to concerns about the lack of clear regulations and the potential for confusion about the capabilities of the system.

First ride impressions

For a vehicle that supposedly represents the future of its maker, the rest of E-Tron feels remarkably ordinary. That’s not a bad thing though.

The MMI infotainment system, with its vast expanse of screens, looks futuristic, but it’s similar to the setup used in the latest-generation Audi A7 and A8 as well as the Q8 crossover. That means you get lovely graphics, an easy-to-use interface, and piezoelectric touch points that replicate the feel of analog buttons. The rest of the interior is fairly unremarkable in design, with lots of plastic trim punctuated by strips of metal. We did like the orange contrast stitching in our prototype vehicle and found front and rear headroom and legroom to be plentiful.

Audi took us to Pikes Peak, sight of a famous hill-climb race the brand once dominated, and where sibling brand Volkswagen recently set a record with an electric car, primarily to show off the E-Tron’s regenerative braking system. Every production electric car uses regenerative braking, which recovers energy normally lost as heat to recharge the battery pack. But Audi’s system combines the regenerative and friction brakes into one seamless operation. Marko Hörter, the engineer in charge of developing this integrated braking system, said 90 percent of deceleration in real-world driving could be handled using regenerative braking. In other words, you’ll only need to touch the brake pedal 10 percent of the time.

For a vehicle that supposedly represents the future of its maker, the rest of E-Tron feels remarkably ordinary.

To prove his point, Hörter drove us down from the summit of Pikes Peak — descending 6,352 feet and negotiating over 100 turns — and only used the regular friction brakes to decelerate once. The E-Tron offers three levels of regeneration, including one that allows the car to simply coast without decelerating. Even in its most aggressive setting, we found the deceleration to be less severe than in a Tesla Model S or Model 3. In those cars, once you let off the accelerator it feels like a drag chute has been deployed from the rear bumper. The E-Tron’s luxurious-feeling ride quality also impressed us, as did its cabin, which is quiet even by electric car standards.

More to come

Our first impression of the Audi E-Tron is that of a pretty ordinary crossover that just happens to have an electric powertrain and a few notable tech gadgets. But a dose of ordinary may be exactly what electric cars need to move past the early adopters and become truly mainstream. We’ll find out for sure in the coming months. Audi will unveil the E-Tron in San Francisco on September 17th, and can’t wait to get some seat time at some point after that.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fans tell Porsche its first electric car can't come soon enough
2017 Volvo S90 T6
Cars

IIHS tests advanced driver-assist tech, gets mixed results

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tested adaptive cruise control and active lane-keep systems from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and Volvo. Testers found them to be unreliable in the real world.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
zf innovation electrification automation truck feat
Cars

From buses to trucks, here’s how heavy haulers are going electric

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, also known as the ZF Group, is more than just an automatic transmission maker. The company recently held a conference showcasing its latest innovative projects in electrifying and automating commercial vehicles.
Posted By Chris Chin
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla aims for 6,000 Model 3s per week as it continues posting losses

Tesla recently hit a major Model 3 production milestone and raked in record revenue, but continues to lose money. Still, the company is aiming to continue increasing Model 3 production and achieve profitability.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Next-generation Ford Focus (European version)
Cars

Would you buy a tiny pickup truck based on the Ford Focus?

Ford is reportedly considering a small pickup based on the Focus, which would be called Courier and could arrive in U.S. showrooms by 2022. Ford hasn't confirmed anything yet, though.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ferrari book 30000
Cars

This collectible book about Ferraris likely costs more than your actual car

$30,000 won't buy you a Ferrari, but it will get you a perfectly nice car. Or, a perfectly nice coffee table book -- about Ferrari. If you're just swimming in hundred dollar bills, this could be your next buy.
Posted By Lulu Chang
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country
Cars

Chevy’s 2019 Silverado aims to make towing easier with cameras and apps

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 aims to catch up to its rival, the Ford F-150, by adding more towing tech. The Silverado will be available with towing-related apps and an array of four cameras to make pulling a trailer easier.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
inkas armored g63 amg 01
Cars

Withstand an attack in style with the Mercedes AMG G63-based armored limo

Upgraded to sniper-level protection, the 2018 Inkas G63 AMG armored limousine withstands high-velocity armor-piercing bullets. The ultra-security G-Wagen also has a motorized bar, and starts at $1.2 million.
Posted By Bruce Brown
houndlabs pot breathalyzer hound labs mj and alcohol detector
Cars

Dual-purpose pot and booze breathalyzer can tell how stoned or drunk you are

Experts don't agree on how much smoking marijuana impairs driving performance, but Hound Lab's breathalyzer, which also detects alcohol, reports whether a subject consumed marijuana during the previous two hours.
Posted By Bruce Brown
waze app update android
Mobile

Use these Waze tips and tricks to become an expert navigator

Do you use Waze for navigation? Check out the top Waze tips and tricks for getting the most out of the app. We'll show you the most useful tools and customization options to navigate faster and share information with your friends.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
2019 ford mustang bullitt
Product Review

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a firecracker tribute to a movie legend

Ford’s latest tribute to Steve McQueen’s legendary action movie is far more than a garish paint and sticker package. It’s almost stealthy, and there’s real measurable performance enhancement in the limited edition 2019 Mustang…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 bentley bentayga v8 rg 1
Cars

Bentley’s 66-pound book comes with fold-out pages as wide as a Bentayga

Bentley is celebrating its 100th anniversary in style -- and size. The British brand has teamed up with publisher Opus to release a photo book that weighs 66 pounds in its heaviest configuration.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Brabham BT62
Cars

Track-only Brabham BT62 supercar channels Formula One greatness

The Brabham BT62 supercar revives the name of a legendary Formula One team that won multiple championships before fading away. Befitting a car developed by a former race team, the BT62 is built for the track.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein