BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

Chris Chin
By

BMW is on an electrification offensive aimed at introding more hybrids and all-electric vehicles to its lineup in the coming years. This includes a new range of models, a new platform, and plenty of innovative powertrain technologies. In fact, the Munich-based automaker is just about ready to reveal one of its latest by-products of this offensive.

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored as another precursor to a future all-electric model. And to build up anticipation for the new concept, the company released a few teasers.

bmw vision inext concept teasers 2018 1

The iNEXT Concept is certainly expected to be an all-electric concept, sporting similar design cues as the Vision Dynamics Concept and the Concept iX3. That includes the concepts’ illuminated outline of the brand’s iconic kidney grilles, which is a bit overkill to say the least. The video teaser showcases the front lighting in a dark environment.

Previously, there wasn’t much indication as to what exactly the Vision iNEXT was going to be. Even with the first teaser hitting the web back in May, it only vaguely previewed the upper half of the car’s body. But thanks to a quick screenshot of its YouTube video teaser and some tinkering in Photoshop, it appears the Vision iNEXT Concept is a compact SUV.

That revelation has some believing the production version, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021, will be a competitor to Tesla’s Model 3. Prices are estimated to hover between $35,000 to $40,000.

In addition to a new wave of electric powertrain innovations, BMW is promising higher levels of autonomous driving technology. But again, details are quite sparse.

BMW will be revealing the vehicle as it’s in transit in the belly of a Boeing 777F freighter, compliments of Lufthansa’s Cargo Fleet.

The concept will travel around the globe to multiple major cities in the world over the next few days, including Frankfurt, Beijing, San Francisco, and New York.

We will be attending the New York reveal next week, so be sure to stay tuned as we get our first close-up look at BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept.

