Kia EV3: everything we know so far

By
White Kia EV3
Kia

Kia is on a roll. Hot on the heels of the success of the Kia EV6 and EV9, the company is now expanding its lineup even further, with the new EV3.

The EV3 was announced some time ago, but it’s now rolling out in Europe with a solid range and a relatively low price tag. That low price tag, however, thankfully doesn’t mean that the EV3 is a low-end vehicle — on the contrary, it still offers everything you know and love about modern Kia vehicles.

Curious about the Kia EV3? Here’s everything we know about the Kia EV3 so far.

Kia EV3 design

The Kia EV3 follows the same overall design language of other Kia electric cars. For starters, it sports the same boxy look as the Kia EV9, but in a much smaller body. Kia still markets the car as a “small SUV,” but don’t expect to get the same roominess as the likes of the Kia EV9. There are two rows of seats, but even the second row of seats won’t quite offer the same level of room as some other electric cars.

The EV3 is a four-door vehicle, but it offers rear-hinged backdoors, which means that the front and rear doors will open outward. That could help make it easier to place things like car seats into the vehicle, but it’s also an indicator of the smaller size.

Back of a white Kia EV3
Kia

On the front of the car, you’ll find what is now a typical Kia look, with the slim headlights that curve around the sides of the front of the car and the Kia logo emblazoned on the hood. The trunk is slightly curved again, with tall rear taillights that stretch down the back. It’s good look, and follows Kia’s overall design, making for a more consistent lineup. 

The EV3 measure in at 169 inches long, 73 inches wide, and 61 inches tall. That, of course, is markedly smaller than the EV9, which comes in at 197 inches long, 78 inches wide, and 70 inches tall. This car may be marketed as an SUV, but it’s much smaller than what you might think of in terms of an SUV.

The EV3 is available in nine colors, including a few great-looking matte colors. Kia seems particularly fond of the Aventurine Green color that’s found in many of its marketing images.

Kia EV3 interior

The interior of the Kia EV3 offers a bright and modern look, with a dual display panel that stretches along the front of the car and few physical controls to speak of. It looks similar to Kia’s other electric cars — with a large infotainment display next to a large digital instrument display. Like other Kia vehicles, the EV3 offers wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

Infotainment system of the Kia EV3
Kia

Kia says it’s incorporating a series of recycled materials into the interior of the EV3. For example, the dashboard and door trims are covered in a recycled fabric, while the seats, headliner, armrests, floor mats, and more feature recycled plastic.

Kia EV3 price and release date

So far, the Kia EV3 has only been launched in a few specific markets like Europe and the U.K. Seemingly, the company is slowly ramping up production and will expand to new markets as that production increases. In Kia’s home country of South Korea, the EV3 starts at KRW 42.08 million, or around $30,700. That’s incredibly inexpensive for a car of this caliber, and we’re hoping that it’ll come at a similar price in the U.S.

Indeed, Kia is expected to bring the EV3 to the U.S. at some point in 2025, though likely toward the end of the year as a 2026 model. In fact, camouflaged EV3s have been spotted on U.S. streets as Kia conducts testing for a U.S. model.

Kia EV3 charging speed and range

White Kia EV3 from the top
Kia

The Kia EV3 is available with two different battery pack sizes, the smaller of which is a 58.3kWh battery and the larger being an 81.4kWh battery. That said, ranges will vary a little depending on the trim and performance level you get, as range will decrease as the battery needs to supply power to more motors or more powerful motors. On the low end, the entry-level EV3 with the smaller battery pack has a range of 270 miles, with the step up from that model offering 375 miles, which is the most of any EV3 trim.

These range estimates, however, are according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, or WLTP, and typically, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is a little more strict when it comes to range estimates. That means that when the EV3 does eventually make it to the U.S., range estimates could be a little lower.

Unfortunately, the Kia EV3 doesn’t have the same 800-volt architecture that more expensive Kia electric vehicles offer. That means that the charging speed is slower, and the EV3 can charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes. That’s still not terrible, but it’s a far cry from being able to fully charge in under 20 minutes like you can with the Kia EV6.

Kia EV3 performance

Infotainment system of the Kia EV3
Kia

As expected, the Kia EV3 is available in a range of different trim levels, each offering different performance tiers. At launch, there are three trim levels: Air, Earth, and GT-Line. For now, they all offer one front-wheel drive motor that delivers 201 horsepower or 209 pound-feet of torque. It’s expected that all-wheel drive models will be released closer to the EV3’s 2025 U.S. launch.

The front-wheel drive models offer a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. That’s definitely slower than many other electric cars out there, but to be clear, the EV3 isn’t designed to be ultra quick considering its low price point.

Kia EV3 tax credit status

Hyundai Motor Group is expected to manufacture the EV3 in Mexico, which will allow it to qualify for the full federal EV tax credit. However, it’s currently unclear if the launch version of the EV3 will qualify for the full credit in the United States. Kia has imported initial launch vehicles for previous-generation models, and it’s possible that it will do the same for the EV3, turning toward North American production later on.

Once the EV3 does fully qualify for the tax credit, it could come at a price as low as $23,000, which is incredibly affordable. We’ll have to see how much it costs once it launches in the U.S. though.

Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper is a long-time freelance writer who has covered every facet of the consumer tech and electric vehicle…
