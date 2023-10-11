 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a car jump starter or battery charger

John Alexander
By
NOCO GB40 Boost Plus jump starter battery
NOCO / .

There is an unparalleled truth: When you have your jumper cables out, the parking spots next to you will stay empty longer than in any other circumstance. After a recent encounter with a battery at the end of its natural life, I can confirm that the average citizen feels uncomfortable with jumper cables, myself at least somewhat included. But even if the red, red, black, black order is easy enough for you to remember and trust, will you be able to find someone else willing to let you try it using their car? Avoid all the hassle by picking up a NOCO jump starter as part of October Prime Day deals. We’re also finding nice deals on NOCO automotive battery chargers. All the deals, which range from 17% to 43% off, are available to you if you tap the button below and are a Prime member. Amazon Prime can be joined for free.

Why you should buy a NOCO jump starter or battery charger

Right now, there are a ton of different NOCO products on sale to help you out when you need it. Here’s what makes them interesting and worthy of your time:

NOCO jump starters, like all jump starters, help you jump your car without having to ask for help from a stranger. They’re super useful if you’re parked in a remote location or cramped spot where getting a car close enough for a jump is nigh on impossible. NOCO jump starters, like the provide a super safe way to jump your car. Many models also double as a power bank and flashlight to help you get through your worst times on the road.

Related

NOCO car battery chargers offer an affordable way to charge up your battery and have some interesting features. For instance, the (now just $24) contains protections for both hot and cold weather situations, preventing over-charging in the former and under-charging in the later.

There are a lot of NOCO products to choose from, and the one that you’ll want will depend on what car model you have. But remember, Amazon Prime Big Deal days are ending soon, so be sure to tap the button below and find the right product for you (now between 17% and 43% off) and your car before this ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Add Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car with these head unit deals
An Apple device connects to the 6.8-inch JVC digital media receiver built into a car dashboard.

Mobile tech and software have expanded to the car over the last few years, with many newer vehicles offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built right into the media display. But if you have an older vehicle and want the perks of modern technology right in your dashboard, it’s much cheaper to buy a new in-dash media receiver instead of a new car. This is especially true today, as we’ve tracked down some of the best deals on digital media receivers available for your vehicle.
JVC 6.8-inch digital media receiver — $280, was $300

This 6.8-inch digital media receiver is a good one if you’re looking to upgrade your vehicle’s media capabilities on a budget. You get quite a bit for the price point, as it’s capable of reaching 50 watts of peak power over four channels. The large touchscreen is easy to navigate and allows you to manage music, settings and functions. This digital media receiver also has a built-in equalizer, so you’ll be able to listen to whatever you want in any way you want. You can also tap into your mobile device’s music library with this digital media receiver, as it allows for Bluetooth connectivity and even has a USB port that allows you to connect to your device.

Read more
Add Remote Start to Your Car with This Accessory, and Save $50 Today
Photo taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 3x telephoto camera.

Take a quick peek at the latest roundup showing off the best Best Buy deals on offer and you probably won't find anything quite like this next one. If you have an older vehicle or a base model that lacks a remote start option, you'd be forgiven for thinking there was no hope of getting it -- at least not without upgrading to a new car. The reality is you can enable it by installing a third-party solution, and Best Buy is offering a deal on a remote start system right now plus installation.

The Compustar one-way remote start system includes everything you need to set it all up, and get this, installation is included. Normally $350, you can save $50 right now, and get it for $300. Just make sure installation is available at your local store. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about Compustar's remote start system.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off a 25ft electric car charger
juicebox electric vehicle charger deal best buy february 2023 25ft

If you're looking for one of the best ways to charge your electric vehicle, Best Buy has a great deal for you today. Right now, you can buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger for $549, saving you $120 off the regular price of $669. Convenient for anyone who wants to be able to charge from home more efficiently, this level 2 electric vehicle charger is sure to be a hit with you. You'll need to be fast though as, predictably, this deal of the day ends today. Let's take a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger
If you've been reading up on how to charge your electric car at home, you'll notice Juicebox gets a mention. Its Level 2 chargers are more powerful than Level 1 so you can refill your battery quicker. With the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger, you can expect up to six times faster charging than with the charger that came with your car. Universal compatibility means it works with all TVs on the market today and in the future, including Teslas thanks to a commonly used adapter.

Read more