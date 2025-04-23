 Skip to main content
The new Porsche 911 special edition is gorgeous – but costs nearly $250k

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, 2025, Porsche AG
Lovers of retro automobiles, take note: the new special edition Porsche 911 is a treat for the eyes. Inspired by the 1970s, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a modern car with classic styling, set apart by its go-faster stripes and olive green paint job.

Based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the new special edition is part of Porsche’s Heritage Design series which celebrates the iconic looks of the past. For the era of Saturday Night Fever, the Bees Gees, and Pong, Porsche has borrowed from the past with the Olive Neo color, the psychedelic Pasha pattern for the interior, and bold black graphics.

Even the Porsche crest on the front of the car is a recreation of the original badge from 1963, and the rest of the badges are in a blinging gold.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, Interior, 2025, Porsche AG
The convertible top offers the option to really be seen when you’re cruising around town — and truly, who would buy this car if they didn’t want to attract attention — and the interior has just as many fun touches as the exterior, with black leather, checkered fabric on the seats, door panels, and even the dash, and an instrument cluster which throws back to the bubbly, round styling of yesteryear.

There’s also a matching watch, for those who feel the need to co-ordinate their accessories to their car, though it’ll cost an almost hilarious £12,000 ($16,000).

Chronograph, 2025, Porsche AG
There’s one aspect of the car which isn’t so groovy, though, and that’s the price tag. The special edition will cost an eye watering $242,250, which is $62,000 more than the comparable base model, the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.

That’s a hefty chunk of change, but even if you have the cash the car still might be hard to obtain, as Porsche will produce just 1,500 units worldwide. The lucky few in Europe should start seeing the model in showrooms from this month, and it’ll come to other countries over the coming months.

