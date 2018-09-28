Digital Trends
Cars

This is the ultra-desirable Porsche race car you’d happily sell a kidney for

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 9
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935
2019 Porsche 935

Porsche’s 70th birthday celebration continues. After building a tastefully resto-modded 911 for charity, it took the sheet off a modern version of the monstrous, 911 Turbo-based 935 race car that earned the nickname Moby Dick in the late 1970s. The 21st century variant arrives as a limited-edition model developed exclusively for track use.

The project represents what is possible when engineers and designers are unfettered by rules save for those they lay down. The menacing 935 isn’t street-legal so it doesn’t need to comply with strict safety and emissions regulations, and it wasn’t designed with a specific race series in mind so restrictions on aerodynamic add-ons and engine displacement never entered the equation. This is as pure as design gets in the automotive world.

The 935 is based on the GT2 RS, the most powerful 911 currently available. Like the original, it wears a sleeker, more aerodynamic body made largely out of carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check. The front end of the car is wider, lower, and longer than stock and it ditches the standard 911’s archetypal round headlights. The back end is much wider and longer, too. It’s fitted with a tall wing for additional downforce and LED lights reminiscent of the ones seen on the Le Mans-winning, record-breaking 919 Hybrid LMP1-spec prototype.

This is as pure as design gets in the automotive world.

Look closely and you’ll spot other parts that channel Porsche’s illustrious heritage. The wheels are a modern interpretation of the ones fitted to the 935/78. The twin titanium tail pipes echo the 1968 908, while the door mirrors are sourced from the 911 RSR. The Martini livery is a heritage-laced throwback to the 1970s.

The carbon fiber steering wheel also comes from the company’s race car parts bin, and it sets the tone for the rest of the interior. Porsche kept two analog gauges and replaced the rest of the instrument cluster with a configurable screen. It fitted a race car-specific center console with buttons used to adjust (or completely turn off) the driving aids like the traction and stability control systems. The 935 offers a single seat in its basic configuration, but enthusiasts who want to share the experience with a friend can order a second seat at an extra cost.

Like the GT2 RS, the 935 receives a 3.8-liter flat-six engine twin-turbocharged to deliver 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Porsche hasn’t released performance specifications but we’re expecting stellar figures. 700 horsepower is a lot in a car that tips the scale at about 3,000 pounds. To add context, the 911 GT2 RS performs the benchmark 0-to-60-mph sprint in 2.7 seconds.

Porsche notes it will build 77 examples of the 935. Pricing starts at precisely 701,948 euros, a sum that represents approximately $816,000. The first customers will receive their car in June of 2019 during what the company calls exclusive delivery events.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud; Musk calls suit unjustified
Up Next

Car owners have too much faith in advanced driver assistance aids, AAA says
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i front right
Product Review

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i first drive review

BMW’s best-selling model morphs into its fourth generation and is completely new from the ground up. More importantly, the 2019 X5 sports activity vehicle resurrects the ultimate driving experience that seemingly disappeared from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive
Product Review

Lamborghini’s V12 flagship brings the shock and awe for SVJ duty

High-tech active aerodynamics, trick steering, and good old-fashioned horsepower help to make this Aventador the most track-capable production Lamborghini ever.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Product Review

No more excuses. This AMG just schooled the world on what four-doors can do

The GT 4-Door Coupe is the third from-scratch model by AMG, promising sports car performance with family-friendly refinement. A few laps of Circuit of the Americas and a tour of Austin’s scenic streets should give us an answer.
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Blazer strays far from its rugged roots

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a classic SUV name in a very different form. The new Blazer eschews off-road capability for car-like road manners and styling. Will SUV shoppers approve of the Blazer's transformation?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

BMW’s iconic 3 Series sedan is nearing the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven. The crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste of the next-gen model before its reveal in Paris.
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud; Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with, "Funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown