Introducing the most powerful production 911 ever: The new GT2 RS has arrived

Why it matters to you Like fast things? Porsche's new GT2 RS is best way to scratch that itch.

Holy butts, Batman – Porsche has gone mad. We girded ourselves for a loony new 911 GT2 RS, or at least we thought we did. This, however, is out of scope.

Today, Porsche has revealed its most powerful production 911 ever. Sheathed in frenetic bodywork and wielding a bludgeon of an engine, the 2018 911 GT2 RS is the kind of car that puts a shakedown on every other track day whip. Porsche used the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a platform to introduce the all-new GT2, which is fitting, considering the outlandish vehicles that tend to make an appearance each year.

Of all the 911 versions Porsche has made in the last two decades, the GT2 is by far the least forgiving. That being said, Porsche claims the latest model has been tamed. Tell me, does 700 horsepower and rear wheel drive sound tame to you? Borrowing the 3.8-liter, flat-six motor from the 911 Turbo S, the GT2 RS turns up the heat to 700 horses and 553 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission available will be Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch, which might irritate purists, but will undoubtedly lead to faster acceleration figures and lap times.

Porsch estimates a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 2.7 seconds, but given 911 Turbo S models (with 120 fewer horsepower) have been clocked at 2.7 seconds by independent sources, we’d wager the GT2 RS is being underrated. Porsche also anticipates the GT2 RS will lap the Nurburgring faster than Lamborghini’s new Huracan Performante (which recently did a tour of the famed circuit in 6 minutes, 52 seconds). The last big number is the GT2’s top speed: 211 mph. That’s 6 mph higher than the Turbo S.

Helping the GT2 RS stay cool is a new water injection system (similar to the BMW M4 GTS). Helping the supercar stay planted is a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with 325-section width at the rear (the widest rubber ever fit to a production 911). For those who want even more lunacy, Porsche offers a $31,000 Weissach package that cuts 40 pounds from the car via carbon anti-roll bars, magnesium wheels, and a carbon-fiber trunk lid.

Porsche is now accepting orders for the 2018 911 GT2 RS at $294,250 a piece, and interested parties better act fast.