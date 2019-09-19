It was 2010, at the famed Nürburgring, motor sports complex in Germany, when the first hybrid racer, the Porsche 911 GT3 R Hybrid, debuted. In 2015, based on lessons learned on the 911, Porsche AG fielded an endurance racer, the 919 Hybrid, which took the first of three victories in a row at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With all that success, you might think Porsche had discovered some new technology, but Porsche started with a hybrid way back in 1900. Yes, 1900.
Editors' Recommendations
- Vonnen can make you a 911 Hybrid before Porsche can
- Porsche expands its hybrid range with three gasoline-electric Cayennes
- Watch a Porsche Cayenne set a lap ‘record’ on an unfinished racetrack
- Porsche finally reveals the Taycan, its first production electric car
- What is a hybrid car, and how does it work? We’ve got the answers