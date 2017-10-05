Rezvani’s Tank SUV boasts a 500-horsepower Hemi V8, optional Kevlar armor

Why it matters to you With a powerful V8, off-road capability, and optional body armor, this is one extreme SUV.

Rezvani, the small California-based firm responsible for the outrageous Beast sports car, is trying its hand at an SUV. And like the Beast, the Rezvani Tank is no ordinary grocery-getter.

The Tank is not just a sport utility vehicle, Rezvani claims, it’s an “Xtreme Utility Vehicle” (XUV). It certainly looks extreme, with styling that wouldn’t be out of place in a science-fiction movie. Rezvani says the design was inspired by military vehicles, but the Tank looks more stylized and futuristic than anything found on the battlefield. The Tank’s suicide doors are a feature you won’t find on most actual military vehicles.

Under the hood is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that produces 500 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. The Tank is based on a Jeep Wrangler, retaining the Jeep’s body-on-frame design and four-wheel drive system. That gives the Tank genuine off-road capability.

The Tank is available with two option packages to enhance that capability. The Off-Road Package adds a 6.0-inch lift, Fox 2.5-inch remote-reservoir shock absorbers, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axles with electronic lockers, and 37-inch tires. The Off-Road Extreme Package adds wider tires, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axles with air lockers and air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip brakes, new driveshafts, and Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with Fox’s Dual Speed Compression system.

Rezvani also offers some more unorthodox options, including FLIR (forward-looking infrared) night vision and a Ballistic Armor package with Kevlar armor, bullet-resistant glass, military-grade run-flat tires, and a Kevlar-protected fuel tank, floorpan, and radiator.

On the inside, the Tank features a head-up display and 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Maps integration. The infotainment system also has an app suite that includes Pandora and Stitcher. Leather seats are available as well, so you can escape from zombies in comfort.

The Rezvani Tank starts at $178,500. That amount of money will buy a very nice Range Rover, but buyers with lots of disposable income and a desire to stand out from the crowd might find the Tank appealing. Rezvani is taking orders now, and plans to begin deliveries before the end of the year.