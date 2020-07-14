  1. Cars

Telsa driver using Autopilot suspected of DUI after crashing into Arizona cop car

By

A 23-year-old California man using Tesla’s Autopilot autonomous driving feature collided with an Arizona State Trooper’s vehicle on Tuesday afternoon and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to state officials.

The crash occurred on the eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson, Arizona, when the Tesla rear-ended a trooper’s SUV while responding to an earlier crash. The trooper’s vehicle had moved over to the side of highway, and the impact from the Tesla caused it to collide with an ambulance, officials said. Only the driver of the Tesla sustained any injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday that the man driving the Tesla is under investigation for driving under the influence and remains in the hospital.

Bart Graves, a media relations specialist for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, told Digital Trends the driver of the Tesla is still under investigation and cannot comment whether or not he will be charged with a DUI, and said, “the investigation is continuing.”

In a tweet, the DSA said, “Please #SlowDown & #MoveOver when you see flashing lights & vehicles stopped on the side of the road!”

Tesla critics were quick to reply to the tweet, and corresponding Facebook post, reporting the crash Tuesday, many tweeting the hashtag “#slaughterpilot” in reference to the car company.

Tesla’s Autopilot feature is a big step toward a fully self-driving car, but the company warns users that “Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

We’ve reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

This isn’t the first time a Tesla being driven using the Autopilot feature has been involved in an accident or serious crash. In 2018, another California driver was killed after colliding with the roadside barrier and catching fire, leading The National Transportation Safety Board to call on the electric car company to improve its driver-assistance feature or risk federal investigation.

In June, a video showing a Tesla driven on auto-pilot crashing with an overturned truck went viral on social media, raising concerns about the effectiveness of one of Tesla’s most touted traits.

Editors' Recommendations

Ford Bronco vs. Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

15 awesome flying taxis and cars currently in development

Porsche Boeing flying taxi

Tesla set to unveil new million-mile battery at in-person event in September

Tesla Model 3

Aftermarket autonomy: This magic box gives your car self-parking abilities

STEER Kit

The best used car websites for 2020

best used car sites

Ford’s plan to go carbon neutral by 2050 is big on promises, light on details

Waymo and Volvo ink deal to build an all-new electric robo-taxi

Amazon buys autonomous vehicle startup Zoox for more than $1 billion

Los Angeles-based Czinger is 3D-printing a 1,232-hp hybrid hypercar

Waze design makeover seeks to spark the joy of driving

Audi’s updated Q5 receives extra power, better infotainment, and OLED lights

2021 Audi Q5

Everything you need to know about the Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Endurance

2021 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Toyota Highlander

What is Android Auto?

Everything you need to know about the Nikola Badger