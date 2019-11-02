Cars

New battery design could mean EVs charge in only 10 minutes

By

Anyone who has an interest in electric vehicles (EVs) knows the common knocks against them by heart: Long charging times, limited range, charging station availability and so on. To make the EV more palatable to the American public, researchers at Penn State University have had a breakthrough in reducing lithium-ion battery charging times to 10 minutes.

Lead author Xiao-Guang Yang and his colleagues published a report in Joule, a journal focused on the science of sustainable energy.  There are still some hurdles to clear but the long-held dream of a practical EV on par with the convenience of a gasoline engine could be closer at hand than people think.

In a home with standard 120 Volt electrical outlets, you’ll get about two to five miles of range per hour, while charging through a more powerful 240 Volt outlet delivers ten to twenty miles per hour of charging. Currently, fast-charging stations are much quicker but can take twenty minutes to provide just 60-80 miles of additional range. Faster charging hasn’t been able to progress due to the damaging effects of lithium plating (metallic lithium that forms around the anode of the battery) which forms when a lot of electricity is delivered very quickly.

The key to solving this problem, according to the paper, is rapidly heating the battery to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) in 30 seconds and maintaining that temperature during the charging cycle. The solution came in the form of an inexpensive nickel foil installed on the batteries. Operating at higher temperatures for only a short time, in this case 10 minutes, prevents the formation of lithium plating.

With this system in place, the team found that after an astounding 2,500 charging cycles, their battery still had 91.7% capacity. That equals half a million miles in driving distance with hardly any more time involved in charging than it takes to refuel a gasoline-powered vehicle.

Still, hurdles remain before this can get out to the general public. For starters, getting the battery up to temperature and stabilizing it there raises environmental concerns. If the batteries get too hot, they can degrade or in rare instances, explode. But if they are too cold, lithium plating will occur.

Another issue is that a new type of fast charging station would be needed, or existing ones upgraded. Finally, all battery manufacturers would have to standardize nickel foil plating into their designs. It is not unreasonable, though,  to think that these could be solved in a reasonable amount of time given the fast-paced technology being developed today.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smartphones for 2019

iPhone 11 Pro in Pocket

Electric Mini Cooper SE will start at $30,750, hit dealerships in March 2020

2020 mini cooper se electric car pricing and us launch date

Exclusive: How A.I. keeps a fleet of chauffeur-driven electric SUVs charged up

Jaguar I-Pace Best Car 2018

Ford’s Mustang-inspired EV will be the talk of the table at Thanksgiving

2021 ford mach e battery electric crossover teased on video teaser 1024

Ford Sync 4 lets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users cut the cord

2019 Ford Edge ST

Ford vehicles will get over-the-air software updates beginning in 2020

best cars for small businesses 2020 ford ranger

MIT’s shadow-watching tech could let autonomous cars see around corners

Microsoft’s A.I. project will replace human driving instructors