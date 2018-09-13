Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla extends battery capacity to help owners of the older Model S flee Florence

Chris Chin
By
tesla model s

Over 10 million people are affected by the pending doom that is Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, Virginia, and even parts of Georgia. Tesla Motors decided to lend a helping hand for Model S owners who are escaping its path as rampant electricity outages are expected and already being reported.

As a gesture of goodwill, the company issued a quick software update extending the battery charge capacity for older Model S owners in the affected zones. The extended reserve period is only limited to older Model S owners, whose batteries may be a little worn from long-term use and will need the extra juice to continue fleeing Florence’s path.

best hurricane trackers florence
Hurricane Florence from space. NOAA

Various Model S owners began receiving notifications that their battery capacity was temporarily increased and free access to Tesla’s Supercharger network would be valid until mid-October in the hurricane-stricken areas:

“We are temporarily enabling your car to access additional battery capacity, as well as free Supercharging, in preparation for Hurricane Florence. We hope that this gives you the peace of mind to get to a safe location, and will notify you before returning your car to its original configuration in mid-October. Badging on your display may adjust during this period. Safe travels!”

Otherwise, access to Tesla’s Supercharger network requires a one-time fee of $2,500.

This isn’t the first time Tesla exhibited care for owners of its vehicles who were affected by hurricanes as the company also temporarily extended the battery charge capacity for Florida owners fleeing Hurricane Irma just last year.

From the factory, Tesla limits the charge capacity of its batteries for its vehicles as a way to delicately balance charge life and the longevity of the pack. As batteries are used as intended, the constant charging and discharging cycles take their toll over time, reducing the overall battery charge capacity until replacement is deemed necessary.

These updates however weren’t met without controversy as some thought it represents a huge paradigm shift in overall vehicle ownership. Analysts fear the existence of such control, believing that it gives automakers too much power over the vehicles, compromising the idea of what it actually means to own a car outright and enjoy full control through that ownership.

Don't Miss

Watching BMW's autonomous motorcycle is equal parts awesome and creepy
2019 Lexus UX
Cars

Lexus bets on value as it launches phone-plan-like car subscription service

Lexus has released a subscription service for UX buyers called Lexus Complete Lease. It will launch in four American cities in 2019, though the firm wants to expand it to other markets and models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Novitec Tesla Model S
Cars

Researchers hack and steal a Model S; Tesla says vulnerability now fixed

Security researchers in Belgium discovered an encryption flaw that let them hack into and steal a Tesla Model S without setting off the alarm. The problem involves the key fob and affects cars built before June 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is ready for another Jurassic Park adventure

Mercedes-Benz has released the all-new 2020 GLE. The SUV traces its roots to the original ML that starred in the 1997 Jurassic Park film The Lost World. It boasts sharp looks, available third-row seating, and a mild hybrid powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's the message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lexus UX
Product Review

Connectivity or drivability? The Lexus UX was born to do both

New for 2019, the UX is one of the most important models Lexus has launched since its inception in 1989. It competes in the single most popular segment of the new car market. Can it fend off Volvo and the Germans?
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind

Tesla will stop offering two colors -- obsidian black metallic and silver metallic -- to simplify its production process. Reducing the number of available configurations will make the Model 3 easier to build.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Cars

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy electric SUV races coming to Hong Kong, Paris, New York

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a race series built around the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. Up to 20 identical race-prepped I-Paces will race on Formula E circuits beginning late next year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Miles Branman
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Aston Martin Rapide E teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s first electric car arrives next year with 602 horsepower in tow

The Aston Martin Rapide E will be the legendary British automaker's first production electric car. Based on the current Rapide four-door, it will be capable of 0 to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds, with a range of at least 200 miles, Aston…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 bmw x5 details revealed 4
Cars

BMW USA’s stance on diesels still up in the air despite discontinuation claims

Despite various outlets quoting reporting BMW diesels are dead in the U.S. and BMW will focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, another spokesperson corrected that the company's official decision is still undecided.
Posted By Chris Chin
BMW autonomous R 1200 GS
Cars

Watching BMW’s autonomous motorcycle is equal parts awesome and creepy

BMW's motorcycle-building division has developed a self-riding R 1200 GS but ghost bikes aren't hitting the road anytime soon. The one-off prototype will help BMW build smarter bikes that can detect and avoid accidents.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Elon Musk
Smart Home

Elon Musk hints at Tesla-connected smart air conditioning

A huge portion of your energy bill goes toward heating and cooling your home. Elon Musk suggests that a connected air conditioner may be the way to reduce utility costs and make smarter use of energy.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
audi e tron features integrated electronic toll tag technology module
Cars

Audi’s new e-tron dispenses with physical toll tags via its Integrated Toll Module

Audi will debut a new way to manage and pay for roadway tolls in its up and coming e-tron all-electric SUV next week. It's the brand's first car featuring technology that allows drivers to manage toll authority accounts straight from the…
Posted By Chris Chin